Secretary Naig Encourages Iowans to Celebrate Iowa Ag Week from March 17 to March 23

Iowa Ag Week celebrates Iowa agriculture’s immense contributions to the state

while also highlighting efforts to give back to the communities we call home

DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 15, 2024) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today encouraged all Iowans to celebrate Iowa Ag Week from Sunday, March 17 through Saturday, March 23. The weeklong statewide celebration, which includes National Ag Day on March 19, will highlight the immense importance of agriculture to the state, its people, economy and way of life. The week will also highlight ways that Iowa agriculture gives back, positively impacting fellow Iowans through community involvement and volunteer service.



“Agriculture is the lifeblood of our state – it powers our economy, shapes our way of life, and feeds and fuels consumers here and around the world,” said Secretary Naig. “During Iowa Ag Week from March 17 to 23, I welcome and encourage all Iowans to celebrate Iowa agriculture’s positive impacts on our state while also giving back to our communities through volunteerism and service.”



Celebrate Iowa Agriculture During Iowa Ag Week

The recent ag census pegs the value of Iowa crops and livestock at nearly $44 billion annually. Approximately one in five Iowans are employed directly because of agriculture. Our state’s farmers are setting records for conservation adoption. We are continually adding value to the commodities we grow, including by leading the country in biofuels and red meat production. We are investing in our youth through 4-H, FFA, workforce and ag literacy efforts, as well as many other initiatives. The Iowa Ag Community is encouraged to share this positive and impactful story in their own special way. And all Iowans can join in the celebration - by attending an event, helping out in the community, or simply sharing on social media using #IowaAgWeek, everyone can participate in some way – big or small.

Iowa Agriculture Gives Back During Iowa Ag Week

A major focus for Secretary Naig and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship during the week will be giving back to Iowans through a day of service. Secretary Naig and Department employees will be volunteering at the Food Bank of Iowa. Secretary Naig has also challenged other ag organizations, businesses and non-profits to organize their own way of giving back through volunteering, or to showcase other examples of service to our state, our communities and our people.

Secretary Naig will be celebrating Iowa Ag Week throughout the week through the following events:

Monday, March 18

• Secretary Naig will volunteer in the afternoon at the Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines with staff members from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Tuesday, March 19 – National Ag Day

• Secretary Naig will give remarks at an event at the Food Bank of Iowa recognizing a donation of pork made by the Iowa Pork Producers Association.

• Secretary Naig will host the 12th Annual Iowa Ag Leaders Dinner in Ankeny.

Wednesday, March 20

• Secretary Naig will announce Choose Iowa Value-Added Grant awardees at a family farm near Indianola.

Thursday, March 21

• Secretary Naig will attend and provide remarks at the annual Iowa Master Farmers Association awards ceremony.

• Secretary Naig will visit a farm in Johnson County that is receiving a Choose Iowa Value-Added Grant.

• Secretary Naig will attend and deliver remarks at the 36th Annual Celebration of Agriculture Dinner in Cedar Rapids.