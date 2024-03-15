Pioneering Toy Line Heads West

The Queen's Treasures Little House on the Prairie Laura and Mary Dolls in the Toy Wagon and Horses

The Queen's Treasures, is putting Laura and Mary Ingalls in their wagon and heading West to the 50th anniversary of Little House on the Prairie® TV Show.

TICONDEROGA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Queen's Treasures®, designer and manufacturer of heirloom quality toys, is putting Laura and Mary Ingalls in their wagon and heading West to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Little House on the Prairie® TV Show. The Ticonderoga, NY based toy company, will be participating in a huge celebration in Simi Valley, California, the actual filming location of the ever-popular series.

The Queen's Treasures® obtained a license in 2015 from Friendly Family Productions®, owners of the merchandise rights to the classic Little House book series, to create a wholesome line of 18-inch dolls, doll clothing and accessories. Founder and owner, Joann Cartiglia, was a lover of the Little House books since she was introduced to them as a child. The rest is "history", literally.

"Children need to learn about history and imagine what life was like without electronics," says Cartiglia. "The Little House books and our toys transport a child back in time, to a point where life was simple, but challenging." The TV show introduced generations of children to life on the "Prairie" through the eyes of the Ingalls family.

The books, based on the life of the "real-life" Laura Ingalls Wilder, chronicle Laura's childhood and the challenges and adventures that her family experienced. "The family showed resilience, perseverance, and unity, which seems to be fading away, today." Our toys challenge children to put themselves in a place that is almost unrecognizable, today. We ask a child to imagine a place 150 years ago, without electronics, cars, phones, supermarkets, or tv. They inspire dialogue and creative play, instead of following a prompt."

The company will be joining the Little House on the Prairie 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion & Festival, at a once-in-a-lifetime event taking place March 22, 23, and 24 in Simi Valley, California. Approximately 20,000 visitors are expected to attend this nostalgic tribute to one of television's most beloved series.

Attendees will have the chance to meet original cast members and join interactive panel discussions. Visitors can also take an on-location bus tour of Big Sky Ranch, the actual filming location of Little House on the Prairie, to experience the charm of Walnut Grove through meticulously recreated facades. The festival will feature 1870s-style food, music, entertainment and gifts, plus exclusive screenings to relive the show's most memorable moments.

"We're very proud of our Little House line and feel honored to help introduce children to the works of Laura Ingalls Wilder, especially during Women's History Month!" says Cartiglia. "Laura was 65 years old when she published her first book in 1935. I can only pray I can, somehow, make a tiny mark in the world. Laura has made a huge one."

https://littlehousefestival.com

About the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce: The Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce proudly presents the Little House on the Prairie 50th Anniversary Cast Reunion & Festival. For over 70 years, the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce has been welcoming visitors, new residents and providing forums for member businesses to flourish.

Media Contact: Kayla Slack, Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce

805.526.3900 / info@simichamber.org

About Friendly Family Productions: Friendly Family Productions (FFP) owns film, television, merchandise, and location-based entertainment rights to the classic Little House books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, as well as the Little House on the PrairieⓇ trademark. FFP launched and manages littlehouseontheprairie.com and has an active and highly engaged social media following.

