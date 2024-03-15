CRL4DCAF1 ubiquitin ligase regulates PLK4 protein levels to prevent premature centriole duplication

(A) HEK293T cells were transfected twice with siRNA against either GL2 (control) or DCAF1 and harvested for 72 h after the first transfection. Protein levels were determined by Western blot analysis. Quantification of relative polo-like kinase 4 (PLK4)/α-tubulin signal normalized to siGL2, N = 3. *P < 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. (B) HEK293T cells were transfected twice with siRNA against either GL2 (control) or DCAF5 and harvested 72 h after the first transfection. Protein levels were determined by Western blot analysis. Quantification of relative PLK4/α-tubulin signal normalized to siGL2, N = 3. ns P > 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. (C) HeLa cells were transfected twice with siRNA against either GL2 (control), DDB1, or CUL4A and harvested 72 h after the first transfection. Protein levels were determined by Western blot analysis. Quantification of relative PLK4/α-tubulin signal normalized to siGL2, n = 3. *P < 0.05 and ns P > 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

(A) U2OS cells were transfected twice with siRNA against either GL2 (control) or DCAF1 and harvested 72 h after the first transfection. Protein levels were determined by Western blot analysis. Quantification of relative PLK4/α-tubulin signal normalized to siGL2, N = 3. ***P < 0.001 and *P < 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. (B) U2OS cells were transfected twice with siRNA against either GL2 (control) or DCAF1, and protein synthesis was blocked 72 h after the first transfection by treatment with 100 μg/ml cycloheximide for the indicated durations before harvest. Protein half-lives were determined by nonlinear fit to a one-phase decay model. N = 3. (C) HeLa tet-on shDCAF1 cells were treated with 2 μg/ml doxycycline for the indicated durations before harvest. Protein levels were determined by Western blot analysis. Quantification of relative DCAF1/α-tubulin and PLK4/α-tubulin signal normalized to 0-h time point, N = 4. **P < 0.01 and *P < 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. (D) For knockdown of DCAF1, HeLa tet-on shDCAF1 cells were treated with 2 μg/ml doxycycline for 72 h before fixation. For immunofluorescence analysis, cells were stained with antibodies against γ-tubulin and PLK4. Scale bar: 10 μm. Centrosomal signal intensities were quantified, and background fluorescence intensity was subtracted. Values were normalized to the untreated control. Individual values are presented with the mean ± SD. In total, n = 300 centrosomes per condition were analyzed in N = 3 independent experiments. Statistical analysis of the mean values of three experiments. *P < 0.05. (E) For knockdown of DCAF1, HeLa tet-on shDCAF1 cells were treated with 2 μg/ml doxycycline for 72 h before fixation. For immunofluorescence analysis, cells were stained with antibodies against α-tubulin and centrin. Scale bar: 10 μm. The number of centrioles per mitotic cell was determined based on centrin staining. N = 3 independent experiments with 100 mitotic cells per condition in each experiment. *P < 0.05 for >4 centrin foci. Data are presented as the mean + SD.

(A) Flag-PLK4 full-length or different truncated fragments were overexpressed in HEK293T cells for 48 h. Co-precipitated DCAF1 was detected by IP against the Flag tag and subsequent Western blot analysis. (B) Overview of the different Flag-PLK4 fragments used in (A). Interaction of the fragments with endogenous DCAF1 is indicated on the right (−, +, and ++).

(A) Flag-PLK4 was overexpressed in HEK293T cells for 48 h. Co-precipitated DCAF1 was detected by IP against the Flag tag and subsequent Western blot analysis. (B) Endogenous DCAF1 was immunoprecipitated from HEK293T cell lysates using unspecific IgG control or specific DCAF1 antibodies and protein G Sepharose. (C) Overview of PLK4 mutants used in (D). Interaction of the PLK4 mutants with endogenous DCAF1 and β-TrCP is indicated on the right (− and +). (D) Flag-PLK4 wt or Flag-PLK4 mutants (K41R, AA, ΔPEST) were overexpressed in HEK293T cells for 48 h. Co-precipitated DCAF1 and β-TrCP were detected by IP against the Flag tag and subsequent Western blot analysis. Quantification of relative β-TrCP/Flag-PLK4 or DCAF1/Flag-PLK4 signal normalized to Flag-PLK4 wt, N = 3. *P < 0.05 and ns P > 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. (E) Flag-PLK4 was overexpressed in HEK293T cells for 48 h. Co-precipitated DCAF1 and β-TrCP were detected by IP against the Flag tag with or without dephosphorylation of protein samples using λ-phosphatase and subsequent Western blot analysis. Quantification of relative β-TrCP/Flag-PLK4 or DCAF1/Flag-PLK4 signal normalized to control, N = 3. *P < 0.05 and ns P > 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

(A) Mass spectrometry analysis of Flag-PLK4 IP samples identified known PLK4 interaction partners, substrates, or regulators, and potential novel interaction partners. MASCOT score, molecular weight (mass), identified protein sequence, and coverage of selected candidates are shown. (B) Flag-PLK4 was overexpressed in HEK293T cells for 48 h. Co-precipitated E3 ligase complex components DCAF1, DDB1, and CUL4 were detected by IP against the Flag tag and subsequent Western blot analysis. (C) Flag-PLK4 and HA-DCAF1 were overexpressed in HEK293T cells for 48 h. The presence of DBB1 and CUL4 in the same complex was analyzed by IP against the Flag tag, followed by Flag peptide elution, subsequent IP against the HA tag using the eluates, and Western blot analysis of the double IP samples.

DCAF1 interacts with and ubiquitylates PLK4

To identify the minimal domain of DCAF1 that binds to PLK4, we used truncated, Flag-tagged fragments of DCAF1 (Cassiday et al, 2015) (Fig S5B) and performed co-immunoprecipitation experiments. Interestingly, we found that the unstructured acidic domain (Acidic) of DCAF1, located downstream of the WD40/β-propeller domain at the C-terminal end, mediates the binding to PLK4 (Fig S5A and B). In addition, PLK4 strongly binds to a WD40-Acidic motif (aa 1073-1507) but not to the WD40 domain of DCAF1 alone (aa 1073-1396), suggesting that both domains together might contribute to PLK4 binding. It is conceivable that the acidic domain is the major interactor, whereas the contribution of the WD40 domain is only minor by most likely having a stabilizing effect on the acidic domain.

Figure S5. PLK4 binds to the C-terminal acidic domain of DCAF1. (A) Flag-DCAF1 full-length or different truncated fragments were overexpressed in HEK293T cells for 48 h. Co-precipitated polo-like kinase 4 was detected by IP against the Flag tag and subsequent Western blot analysis. (B) Overview of the different Flag-DCAF1 fragments used in (A). Interaction of the fragments with endogenous polo-like kinase 4 is indicated on the right (−, +, and ++).

Next, we aimed at investigating the structure of the DCAF1/PLK4 complex more closely and constructed a model of the complex using AlphaFold2.0 (Jumper et al, 2021). Recently, the structure of CRL4DCAF1 was determined by cryo-EM (Mohamed et al, 2021). Although the 1.5-MDa structure provides atomic resolution insight into the mechanism of ligase assembly and activation, the DCAF1 C-terminal acidic tail was not observed. Usually, cryo-EM cannot detect highly mobile unstructured regions, which is consistent with our AlphaFold2.0 model, suggesting that the acidic tail alone is intrinsically unstructured (Fig S6A). AlphaFold2.0 enabled us to construct a model of the DCAF1/PLK4 complex which we compared with the CEP192(CEP152)/PLK4 complex (Fig 3A). The model shown in Fig S7 presented the highest structural prediction confidence score and the maximum of conserved residues in PLK4 that participate in DCAF1 binding and showed the highest similarity to the complexes of PLK4 with CEP152 and CEP192. We calculated the predicted free energy of dissociation using PISA (Krissinel & Hendrik, 2007). An overlay between the structures revealed that CEP192(CEP152) and DCAF1 bind to the same groove within the PLK4 PB1-2 (Fig 3B). The model suggests that a dimer of PLK4 binds to a single chain of the unstructured DCAF1 acidic domain. Interestingly, binding induces the formation of helices in the unstructured acidic region: the first helix (D1420-E1436) of DCAF1 positioned in a basic groove formed between the PB1 and PB2 of one protomer and the second helix (D1458-E1466) bound to the same basic groove of the second protomer in the PLK4 dimer (Fig 3C). The model demonstrated that an extended unstructured region (E1467-E1507), downstream of the second helix, wriggles back onto the PB1 surface of the second protomer. A connector region between the two DCAF1 helices forms interactions with a groove mainly of the second protomer. Residues at the PB binding grooves are highly conserved, indicating their importance for protein binding (Fig 3B). The grooves present positive charge surfaces as visualized by the calculated Adaptive Poisson–Boltzmann Solver (Baker et al, 2001) (Fig 3C).

Figure S6. DCAF1, CEP152 and CEP192 can bind simultaneously to the PB1-2 of PLK4. (A) Cryo-EM structure of the CRL4DCAF1 complex and the AlphaFold model of the DCAF1 acidic domain. The dimeric structure of DCAF1 (7OKQ) is shown, and the names of protein components are indicated with the same color code. The unstructured acidic C-terminal tails of DCAF1 are shown in red and ruby. (B) Indicated Flag-PLK4 mutants were overexpressed in HEK293T cells for 48 h. Co-precipitated CEP192 and CEP152 were detected by IP against the Flag tag and subsequent Western blot analysis. Quantification of relative CEP192/Flag-PLK4 and CEP152/Flag-PLK4 signal normalized to Flag-PLK4 wt, N = 3. ***P < 0.001, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05, and ns P > 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. (C) Flag-PLK4 was overexpressed in HEK293T cells together with increasing amounts of Myc-DCAF1 plasmid DNA in different samples (+, ++, +++, ++++) for 48 h. Co-precipitated CEP192 and CEP152 were detected by IP against the Flag tag and subsequent Western blot analysis. Quantification of relative CEP192/Flag-PLK4, CEP152/Flag-PLK4, and Myc-DCAF1 signal, N = 3 independent experiments. ns P > 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

Figure 3. Structural model of the DCAF1/PLK4 complex. (A) Model of the DCAF1/PLK4 complex was constructed by AlphaFold2.0. The model was further minimized by Refmac5 (idealization procedure) and examined by structural-based mutagenesis and binding assays. Structures of the CEP192/PLK4 complex (PDB 4N7Z) and the DCAF1/PLK4 complex, and the overlay of the two are shown. (B) DCAF1 and CEP192 bind a conserved groove in PLK4. Conservation analysis was used to render the conservation level of the residues in the PB1/2 domain of PLK4, which is shown as a transparent surface to allow the view of residues that were mutated. CEP192 (yellow) and DCAF1 (magenta) are shown as cartoons with ball-and-stick residues. (C) Surface electrostatic potential was calculated by the Adaptive Poisson–Boltzmann Solver with the indicated kT. The acidic domain of DCAF1 (magenta cartoon) binds the positive (basic) groove of the PLK4 PB1/2 homodimers. (D) Indicated Flag-PLK4 mutants were overexpressed in HEK293T cells for 48 h. Co-precipitated DCAF1 was detected by IP against the Flag tag and subsequent Western blot analysis. Quantification of relative DCAF1/Flag-PLK4 signal normalized to Flag-PLK4 wt, N = 3. ***P < 0.001 and *P < 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. (E) Indicated Flag-PLK4 mutants were overexpressed in HEK293T cells for 48 h. Co-precipitated DCAF1 was detected by IP against the Flag tag and subsequent Western blot analysis. Quantification of relative DCAF1/Flag-PLK4 signal normalized to Flag-PLK4 wt, N = 3. ns P > 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

Figure S7. Internal model quality evaluation by AlphaFold. The PAE heat map shows the predicted alignment error between pair residues in the model. The four-color scale provides a contrast between high- and low-confidence regions. The structural model is shown on the right. This model is colored based on the predicted local distance difference test (pLDDT), which predicts the confidence by AlphaFold. The predicted free energy of dissociation was calculated and is shown below.

To experimentally assess the importance of the residues located in the binding grooves for the PLK4-DCAF1 interaction in vivo, PLK4 constructs harboring point mutations in the PB1-2 domain (amino acids are depicted in orange in Fig 3C) were generated and transfected into HEK293T cells followed by immunoprecipitation. In alignment with the structural model, we found that binding of DCAF1 to these PLK4 mutants but not to PLK4 WT was abolished, suggesting that these amino acids are critical for binding (Fig 3D). In contrast, PLK4 mutations that are located near but not directly within the predicted interaction interface did not diminish the interaction with DCAF1, further confirming the structural model (Fig 3E). Interestingly, similar but not identical amino acids within the PLK4 PB1-2 are critical for binding to CEP152 and CEP192 (Fig S6B). In line with this result, competition assays in HEK293T cells revealed that increasing amounts of DCAF1 cannot prevent CEP152 or CEP192 from binding to PLK4, indicating that all three proteins can bind to the PB1-2 domain of PLK4 simultaneously (Fig S6C).

To assess whether the DCAF1-PLK4 interaction is indeed direct, we performed an in vitro binding assay using purified PLK4 and DCAF1 proteins. We could clearly show that PLK4 and DCAF1 bind to each other in vitro (Fig 4A). To further prove a direct interaction, we used in vitro ubiquitylation assays in a heterologic environment that also lacks possible mediator components. We used two different in vitro ubiquitylation assays: (1) we reconstituted the DCAF1-dependent PLK4 ubiquitylation cascade in E. coli (Keren-Kaplan et al, 2012). To circumvent the complexity and the tight regulations of the mammalian system, in the E. coli-based, constructed system, the E2 enzyme was fused to the substrate receptor DCAF1 and co-expressed with GFP-PLK4, E1, and His 6 -ubiquitin. We found that PLK4 underwent ubiquitylation when a full cascade was reconstructed. However, strains that expressed only E1, E2-DCAF1, or only PLK4 or a complete cascade but containing a catalytic mutation in the E2 sequence (C86A) did not yield PLK4 ubiquitylation (Fig 4B). (2) We performed an in vitro ubiquitylation assay with recombinant PLK4 and observed ubiquitylation of PLK4 in the presence of UBA1 (E1), UBCH5C (E2) (Han et al, 2020), and DCAF1 WT but not DCAF1 ΔWD40-ΔAcidic, which lacks the PLK4-binding domain (Fig 4C).

Figure 4. DCAF1 ubiquitylates polo-like kinase 4 (PLK4) in vitro and in vivo. (A) Purified recombinant GST-DCAF1 or empty GST was combined with MBP-PLK4, and GST pull-down assays were performed using glutathione CL-4B Sepharose beads. Input and eluate samples were analyzed by Western blot. (B) His-ubiquitin was co-expressed in E. coli together with a GFP-PLK4 construct containing the PB1-PB2 domain of PLK4 and a fusion construct consisting of the DCAF1 acidic domain and the E2 enzyme Ubc4, with or without mutation of the catalytic cysteine. Bacterial cells were harvested, and cell lysates were incubated with NTA beads. Ubiquitylated proteins were detected by Western blot. (C) Flag-DCAF1/Myc-CUL4 complexes were expressed in HEK293T cells for 48 h and immobilized on α-Flag M2 beads. In vitro ubiquitylation assays were performed with 200 nM MBP-PLK4, 170 nM UBA1, 1 μM UBCH5C, 30 μM ubiquitin, 5 mM ATP, and immobilized Flag-DCAF1 complexes for 90 min at 37°C. For better visualization, the Western blot membrane has been cut before detection and exposed for different times. (D) HA-ubiquitin, Flag-PLK4, and Myc-DCAF1 were overexpressed in HEK293T cells for 24 h with or without inhibition of Cullin-RING E3 ligases by treatment with 5 μM MLN4924 for 5 h before harvest. The 26S proteasome was blocked by 10 μM MG132 for 5 h before harvest. Flag-PLK4 was immunoprecipitated from cell lysates in the presence of 10 mM N-ethylmaleimide using α-Flag M2 beads. Quantification of relative HA-ubiquitin/Flag-PLK4 signal normalized to the −DCAF1 control, N = 3 independent experiments for −DCAF1 and +DCAF1, and N = 2 experiments for MLN4924. *P < 0.05. Data are presented as the mean ± SD.

To further corroborate that the regulation of PLK4 by DCAF1 is mediated by ubiquitylation, we also performed in vivo ubiquitylation assays. We found that the overexpression of DCAF1 led to an increase in PLK4 polyubiquitylation (Fig 4D). This effect was reversed by inhibition of Cullin-RING E3 ubiquitin ligases with the small-molecule neddylation inhibitor MLN4924. Together, our data show that PLK4 and DCAF1 form complexes in vivo and in vitro, revealing that PLK4 is a new substrate of the CRL4DCAF1 E3 ubiquitin ligase complex.