Top Black Basketball Coaches to Watch in 2024 Just Released

Advancement of Blacks In Sports (ABIS) highlights NCAA top Black men’s and women’s head, associate and assistant coaches

BALDWIN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancement of Blacks In Sports (ABIS), the voice of racial equity in sports, is excited to announce today its 2024 “Black Coaches Watchlist for Basketball,” showcasing the standout Black men and women head, associate and assistant coaches to watch from the NCAA. This year’s roster includes 29 head coaches and 49 promising associate and assistant coaches hailing from mid-level and major NCAA basketball programs.

The genesis of the Black Coaches Watchlist dates back to 2021, prompted by The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sports’ (TIDES) annual Racial & Gender Report Card (RGRC) for college sports.

This report exposed concerning grades for gender and racial hiring within college sports, with a C for gender hiring and a C+ for racial hiring. Dr. Richard Lapchick, director of TIDES, emphasized the historical underrepresentation: "College sports have long struggled to provide equitable opportunities for women and people of color, excluding HBCU institutions. The representation of people of color and women in key decision-making roles within collegiate athletics remains lacking."

Now in its third year, the ABIS Black Coaches Watchlist continues to serve as a crucial resource, distributed to athletic administrators and executive search firms, amplifying the contributions of Black coaches as the hiring cycle unfolds for collegiate and professional sports.

Gary Charles, ABIS founder and CEO, remarked on the tangible impact: “Since the inception of the Black Coaches Watchlist, we've witnessed a notable increase in job placements for minorities. Congratulations to all the rising head coaches and assistant coaches named to the 2024 Black Coaches Watchlist, whose commitment to excellence distinguishes them as leaders in their field.”

For more information on the complete list, please visit www.weareabis.org.

ABOUT ABIS

ABIS is a non-profit organization with a mission to boldly advocate for a culture of equity and inclusion that results in the advancement of economic development, racial and social justice for all. Founded by Gary Charles, New York’s Godfather of Grassroots Basketball in September 2020, Mr. Charles fostered a partnership with notable African Americans and social justice activists and allies to launch Advancement of Blacks in Sports, Inc. (ABIS). ABIS members include coaches, administrators, athletes, academicians, civil rights attorneys, social justice influencers, and D.E.I allies and advocates. To learn more, visit www.weareabis.org.