VCA Technology Launches Search and Track to Improve Accuracy and Efficiency in Surveillance

Chepstow, Monmouthshire – VCA Technology, the premier solution for advanced video analytics and surveillance, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary Search and Track technology that leverages cutting-edge AI algorithms to deliver unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in surveillance.

Designed to enhance forensic search, the Search and Track functionality is a query option that offers those working in the retail or transport sector an opportunity to complete a successful person search from their CCTV system within a matter of seconds. With a choice of filters to apply to the metadata to show specific and relevant duration, channels, and object details, as well as by time and zones, VCA Technology’s Search and Track enables security experts to target a person to the exact minute.

“Making use of our bespoke person descriptor metadata feature, the Search and Track functionality provides fast and accurate searching for people and targets that doesn’t require hours of manual work,” said a spokesperson from VCA Technology. “VCA Search and Track gives detailed search results that return only people that are similar in shape, colour of clothing and texture without having to specify anything other than a referenced image or already detected object.”

Representing a paradigm shift in video analytics, VCA Technology’s video person search and track empowers users to search for similar people based on either uploaded images or people and objects already detected by analytics to provide a faster process to find a person of interest.

The bespoke metadata feature is designed to fit seamlessly with companies’ existing surveillance systems and minimises costs as the technology doesn’t require multiple hardware to search and track people and objects. This not only offers easy integration but also scalability for Search and Track to meet the evolving needs of any organisation.

VCA Technology’s in-depth forensic search tools and tracking features provide security teams with a cost-effective, ROI-focused solution that maximises return on investment by leveraging intelligent video analytics to enhance security posture and mitigate risks effectively.

Additionally, through the Search and Track extensive range of innovative tools and features, security companies can improve operational efficiency by automating manual surveillance tasks that free up resources for strategic security initiatives, as well as equip teams with industry-leading technology to proactively monitor, track, and analyse video footage, enabling faster threat detection and response.

VCA Technology invites security companies that want to learn more about the benefits of its Search and Track tools and features to complete the contact form on its website today to learn how to search and track people and objects effectively.

About VCA Technology

VCA Technology is a leading provider of video analytics solutions, renowned for its innovative approach to security and surveillance. With a commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological advancement, VCA Technology consistently delivers cutting-edge products tailored to meet the evolving needs of the security industry.

