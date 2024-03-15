Big Wing Review Issue 02: Relationships Soars into Literary Landscape
EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Wing Press proudly announces the release of Issue 02 of their highly anticipated literary magazine, Big Wing Review, themed "Relationships." This compelling edition showcases the work of 39 diverse authors and artists, offering readers a captivating exploration of human connections in all their complexity in a “post-pandemic,” pre-election 2024.
“Have you seen the wind? I ask
my husband. Outside, trees thrash
the air. Rain beats in fits
against the house, pulsing.
You can’t see the wind, he says,
and smiles. This is how we
love each other…”
- Jennifer Rood, poet
Big Wing Review, published quarterly by the independent New York-based publisher Big Wing Press, continues its mission to curate thought-provoking collections that transcend the boundaries of traditional literary magazines. Inspired by the concept of the WWII fighter plane tactic "Big Wing," where individual planes flew in a formation of five, this publication aspires to harness the power of collaboration and curation to create a cohesive and impactful reading experience.
"We believe in the strength of the collective," says Editor-in-Chief, Kat Sabatini. "Just as the Big Wing strategy sought to amplify the effectiveness of individual planes through coordination, our magazine aims to elevate the voices of our contributors by presenting their work within the context of a carefully curated collection. Issue 02: Relationships is a testament to the richness and diversity of human connections, explored through the lenses of poetry, prose, spoken word, and visual art."
The theme of relationships resonates throughout the pages of Big Wing Review Issue 02, with contributors delving into various facets of human interaction, from familial bonds to romantic entanglements, friendships, and beyond. Each piece offers a unique perspective on the joys, complexities, and challenges inherent in navigating relationships in today's world.
Drawing inspiration from the iconic Jimi Hendrix song "Little Wing," which encapsulates the dreamlike essence of the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967, Big Wing Review seeks to capture the essence of those fleeting moments of perfection. Like delicate brushstrokes in a larger masterpiece, the individual works featured in Issue 02 come together to form a harmonious whole, inviting readers to immerse themselves in a world where every word and image contributes to a larger narrative.
Readers can expect to encounter a diverse array of voices and styles within the pages of Big Wing Review Issue 02: Relationships. From poignant poetry that captures the nuances of human emotion to evocative prose that transports readers to distant worlds, each contribution offers a fresh perspective on the theme, inviting readers to reflect on their own experiences and relationships.
Big Wing Press invites readers to embark on a journey of exploration and discovery with Issue 02 of Big Wing Review. Whether you're a seasoned literary enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of independent publishing, this thoughtfully curated collection promises to inspire, provoke, and entertain in equal measure.
Big Wing Review Issue 02: Relationships is now available for purchase on the Big Wing Press website and through select retailers. Join us as we celebrate the power of human connection and the artistry of language and visual expression in this groundbreaking literary magazine.
Big Wing Press is a small, independent publisher based in New York City. Committed to showcasing emerging and established voices in literature and the arts, Big Wing Press publishes Big Wing Review four times per year, offering readers a curated selection of poetry, prose, spoken word, and visual art.
For more information about Big Wing Press and Big Wing Review, visit BigWingReview.com.
Big Wing Press is a small, independent publisher based in New York City. Committed to showcasing emerging and established voices in literature and the arts, Big Wing Press publishes Big Wing Review four times per year, offering readers a curated selection of poetry, prose, spoken word, and visual art.
For more information about Big Wing Press and Big Wing Review, visit BigWingReview.com.
