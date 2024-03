Verus Mortgage Capital was the Largest Non-Agency RMBS Issuer in 2023

Varis Mortgage logo

Verus Mortgage Capital, specializing in non-QM and investor rental programs, led non-agency MBS issuance last year.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verus Mortgage Capital (VMC) , a correspondent investor specializing in residential non-QM and investor rental programs, was the top issuer of non-agency mortgage-backed securities last year.In 2023, the non-QM sector was the largest subsector of the non-agency space representing roughly 40% of total issuance. A recent ranking by Inside Nonconforming Markets listed Invictus Capital Partners, Verus’ parent company which focuses on expanded-credit MBS, as the top issuer of non-agency mortgage-backed securities last year. It surpassed JPMorgan Chase, which focuses on jumbo MBS. Invictus issued $5.75 billion while Chase issued $3.95 billion.Verus specializes in expanded credit/non-QM and investor rental loan programs and financed 11 deals totaling more than $5.71 billion. Additionally, the platform saw a 45% increase in the number of unique investors per securitization. Since it was founded, Verus has financed approximately $28 billion through 54 rated securitization transactions, establishing itself as the predominant non-QM issuer since 2017.“Verus remains committed to innovation and excellence in the non-QM and non-agency space,” said Dane Smith, President of VMC. “Now is the ideal time for originators to consider the non- QM sector, partnering with Verus, the recognized market leader . Non-QM continues to be a practical way for lenders to meet the ever-changing financial needs of their borrowers.”About Verus Mortgage CapitalFounded in 2015, Verus Mortgage Capital (VMC) is a non-QM correspondent investor backed by Invictus Capital Partners, a leading investment firm. VMC purchases loans in all 50 states and the District of Columbia and focuses solely on the non-agency market. It offers correspondent lenders a wide range of home financing products for credit worthy borrowers.The Washington, D.C.-based company, with operations located in Minneapolis, has purchased more than $28 billion in expanded, non-agency loans since its inception. In addition, through its affiliates, VMC has completed 54 rated securitizations. Mortgage bankers can learn more about VMC’s investor products by visiting www.verusmc.com