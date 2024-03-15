Public invited to comment on proposed changes to state disaster recovery and mitigation plans

Comunicado de Prensa en Español

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR) is seeking public comment on proposed amendments to action plans for the use of HUD Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery for Hurricane Florence and Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation funds. Proposed action plan amendments include changes to previously approved federally funded programs that support the state’s long-term recovery from storm damage, while also building future resiliency.

Proposed changes include allocations to the Homeowner Recovery Program, Affordable Housing Development Fund, Homeownership Assistance Program, Infrastructure Recovery Program and Strategic Buyout Program, among other updates.

The public comment period for both action plan amendments begins March 15 and closes at 5 p.m. on April 15, 2024.

Drafts of the Substantial Action Plan Amendment 6 for Hurricane Florence funding and Substantial Action Plan Amendment 5 for Mitigation funding are available for review online. The public is strongly encouraged to submit comments by email to publiccomments@rebuild.nc.gov. Comments may also be submitted by U.S. Postal Service to NCORR Public Comments, P.O. Box 110465, Durham, NC 27709.

Governor Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. In addition to disaster recovery and mitigation, the office administers programs that support resiliency, community development, affordable housing, strategic buyout, infrastructure and local government grants and loans. Learn more about NCORR programs at www.rebuild.nc.gov.