Katie J Design and Events Wins Best Kids Party Planner/Stylist in National Kids Awards
Katie J Design and Events named Best Kids Party Planner/Stylist at the prestigious What’s On 4 Kids Awards 2023-24.
Winning both the 'People's Choice' and 'Judged' categories is a testament to our team's dedication and passion for creating unforgettable celebrations”AUSTRALIA, March 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katie J Design and Events proudly announces its recognition as the **Best Kids Party Planner/Stylist NATIONAL WINNER** at the esteemed What’s On 4 Kids Awards 2023-24.
— Katie Lynch, Katie J Design & Events
These industry awards have been operating for more than 10 years and are presented by Australia’s leading “What’s On 4 Kids” business www.whatson4kids.com.au The awards celebrate and showcase the outstanding hard work, determination and achievements of hundreds of small businesses across Australia and this year was dedicated to local businesses being celebrated in their own state with a national final held on March 9th. All entrants are passionate about giving children a strong foundation in activities such as sport, music and arts.
Community votes and an independent judging process were both used through the process meaning all winners were determined based on merit and community support.
Established in 2014 by visionary Events Manager Katie Lynch, Katie J Design and Events emerged as a labour of love amidst the challenges of parenthood. Inspired by the joy of crafting personalised celebrations for her own children during maternity leave, Ms Lynch's endeavours garnered widespread attention, leading to the founding of Katie J Design and Events.
Over the past decade, Katie J Design and Events has evolved into an innovative force, offering over 400 meticulously curated party themes and designs accessible through its online platform. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has served over 25,000 delighted customers across Australia, ensuring precision and promptness in fulfilling orders.
In a bid to enhance user experience, Katie J Design and Events partnered with Customily in 2022, revolutionising its online store and empowering customers to personalise and preview their own decorations, fostering a sense of ownership and uniqueness.
Setting itself apart from conventional party stores, Katie J Design and Events introduced its latest innovation, the 'Create Your Own' party decorations range in 2023. This groundbreaking offering enables customers to infuse personality into their events by uploading custom designs or personal photographs onto premium-quality products.
Reflecting on the win, Katie Lynch, CEO, and Director of Katie J Design and Events, expressed gratitude, stating, "Winning both the 'People's Choice' and 'Judged' categories is a testament to our team's dedication and passion for creating unforgettable celebrations. We're truly grateful for this recognition and want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us."
The What’s On 4 Kids Awards are made up of various categories each representing particular areas of business including Best School Aged Activity, Best Kids Party Entertainer and Best Parent and Child Activity.
“The What’s On 4 Kids Awards are all about recognising excellence, passion and commitment by the kids activity industry in Australia and each year I am blown away by the standard of applications. Entrants in this year’s National final have exceeded our expectations by showing just how valued and sought after these award winning titles are for the industry” said What’s On 4 Kids Owner, Amy Sales.
For more information on the entire 2024 State Awards tour, visit https://www.whatson4kids.com.au/awards/
