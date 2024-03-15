Presidency on upcoming public engagements for President Cyril Ramaphosa

Good afternoon and a great pleasure to welcome media representatives who have joined us here in Pretoria and via online platforms.

We are going to look at the public engagement programme of the President for the period up to 31 March.

The President’s public engagement programme takes place during an important calendar month as we mark the national Human Rights Day in South Africa.

As you would all know that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration has remained unwavering and committed to advancing the rights of all vulnerable groups in society!

The President is pleased on the journey we have travelled to ensure the promotion and protection of human rights in all facets of our society, particularly for the women, the elderly and children.

We mark this Human Rights Day under the recurring and persistent scourge of attacks on the basic rights of the vulnerable groups in society.

Hence the President reiterates his call for society to frown upon the scourge of violent crimes committed against women and children which is a direct onslaught and threat to the progress we have made in the adherence of human rights.

The President believes that everyone must enjoy their constitutional given rights freely as the inherent basic principles of freedom and democracy.

President Ramaphosa remains committed on the protection of rights not only for this month of March, but as a continuous daily practice in South Africa.

We look forward to the President delivering the key note address during the national Human Rights commemoration on 21 March, which marks more than six decades under freedom and democracy.

The Constitution enshrines the rights of all citizens and affirms the democratic values of human dignity, equality and freedom, irrespective of race, sex, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status.

We urge all South Africans to commemorate and remember all those gallant men and women to whom today’s freedom is written in their blood.

We are united in the progress we have made and unified in the work we need to do to address the lingering socio-economic challenges.

Government continues to intensify the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), which the President has described as the country’s ‘second pandemic’.

As part of the intervention, Government has introduced new laws to protect women and children in South Africa from abuse and violence.

We are implementing new legislation which has strengthened the criminal justice system, put more effective deterrents in place to promote accountability, and enabled better protection and support for survivors.

These includes the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act which amongst others regulates the reporting obligation on people who are aware that sexual offences have been committed against persons who are vulnerable.

The Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Act is vital as it introduces mandatory DNA collection for certain crimes.

Domestic Violence Amendment Act and Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Act are further interventions that will help in protecting vulnerable groups in South Africa.

King Dinuzulu KaCetshwayo 110th Anniversary Commemoration, 16 March 2024

President Ramaphosa will join His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini who will be leading the Royal family and amabutho at the 110th anniversary commemoration of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo at KwaCeza, Zululand on 16 March 2024.

King Dinuzulu was a symbol of resistance against colonialism as he confronted various onslaught which included imprisonment from colonial government which disregarded the institutions of traditional authority. He succeeded his father King Cetshwayo as king of the Zulu nation. The commemoration is a stark reminder of the untold sufferings and humiliation in the struggle journey which our forebears confronted that led to the freedom and democracy we enjoy today.

The President will commence the commemoration by paying respects at the King Dinuzulu Memorial at Ebukhosini , where he will lay a wreath in honour of the late Ingonyama.

In a collaboration with the Royal Household, academics, historians, and cultural groups, various activities are underway, among them the King Dinuzulu Commemorative Conference, Choral Music festival, research and publication on the role of King Dinuzulu and notable Traditional leaders in influencing South Africa's trajectory towards democracy.

This commemoration serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of King Dinuzulu and the continued importance of acknowledging shared history.

The commemoration event will take place at KwaCeza, a venue of historical significance where King Dinuzulu launched a decisive attack against colonial forces, emerging victorious in the eastern parts of the town of Nongoma.

DCJS State of Human Rights in SA Conference, 18 March 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Monday, 18 March 2024, address the National Conference on the State of Human Rights Conference marking the 30th anniversary of constitutional democracy and human rights in South Africa.

The conference will be hosted by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development from 18-20 March 2024 at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Boksburg under the theme “Three Decades of Respect for and Promotion of Human Rights”.

The Conference is premised on the Department’s mandate which is the custodian of the Constitution and effective administration of the law. The Conference will also assess the institutions that are meant to uphold Constitutional democracy in South Africa. The outcome of this Conference is envisaged to be the baseline for benchmarking Government’s implementation of the social contract.

Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium South Africa (SIDSSA), 19 March 2024

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will on 19 March host the third instalment of the Sustainable Infrastructure Development Symposium of South Africa. The Symposium will provide visibility of the infrastructure project pipeline and focus on closing the infrastructure investment gap. It will be a platform where the public sector will engage with the private sector.

Amongst the issues that will be unveiled is the new pipeline of economic infrastructure project that will receive projects preparations from infrastructure South Africa. There will also be the launch of the inaugural 2024/25 construction book. There will be about 22 Ministers that deal with infrastructures in their respective countries across the African continent.

Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly, 19 March 2024

The President will on Tuesday, 19 March 2024 officially attend to the call by the National Assemble to respond to Questions for Oral Reply. The President’s appearance in the National Assembly will complete the Fourth Term Parliamentary Programme cycle.

This is in accordance with the President’s obligation in terms of the Rules of the National

Assembly. The President will reflect on questions ranging from the land reform programme in the agricultural sector, lifestyle audits will be done starting with Members of the Executive and Presidential Employment Stimulus amongst the some of the questions.

Black Industrialists Summit, 20 March 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 20 March 2024, deliver the keynote address at the Second Black Industrialists and Exporters conference in Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg. President Ramaphosa participated in the inaugural Conference in 2022.

The President will acknowledge the contribution made by Black Industrialists to the South African economy, while reflecting on the progress made in advancing redress and transforming a skewed racialised economy while discussing further initiatives to strengthen economic transformation in support of greater diversity in the ownership of the economy. The intended second Black Industrialist Conference will among others celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act, of 2003. It will further showcase the success of transformation policies including BBBEE and the Black Industrialist programme.

More than 600 firms supported by the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (the DTIC) showed a turnover of about R80 billion during the 2023/24 financial year, illustrating the tangible results of drawing more black entrepreneurs into the industrial economy.

Human Rights Day, 21 March 2024

As I stated in my introduction, the President will address this year Human Rights commemoration which coincides with significant milestones of the 30 year anniversary of freedom and democracy. This year’s official commemoration will take place in Sharpeville in the Gauteng province, under the theme “Three decades of respect for and promotion of Human Rights”. This day remains a fundamental landmark in our history and the reminder of those who fought against apartheid and colonialism. The United Nations has also declared March 21 to be the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Inaugural Biodiversity Indaba and Investment Summit, 26 March 2024

Lastly on 26 March, the President will address the Inaugural Biodiversity Indaba and Investment Summit. The gathering will bring together stakeholders ranging from all spheres of Government, Traditional Leaders, Traditional Health Practitioners, Communities, people and parks, Youth, Wildlife Economy, Bioprospecting and Ecotourism Industries, Investors, Business Sector and Academia.

Conclusion

This brings us to the end of the program. If we encounter any changes made to the program, you will be the first to know.

Thank you for your attention. I now welcome questions.

Thank you.