Copper Road Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copper Road Resources Inc. (TSXV: CRD) (“Copper Road” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated the settlement of $190,068.25 related to accounts payable for professional services in consideration for the issuance of 3,801,365 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share. The debt settlement is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. The common shares to be issued pursuant to the debt settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing of the debt settlement.



Copper Road Resources (TSXV: CRD) is a Canadian based explorer engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of properties for the mining of precious and base metals. The Company is exploring for large copper/gold deposits on the 24,000-hectare Batchewana Bay Project, 80 km north of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, Canada.

