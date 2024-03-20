StoryChief's new Google Search Console integration puts SEO data into practice

Analyze your SEO efforts like never before

StoryChief introduces integration with Google Search Console, offering valuable insights into SEO performance for identifying growth opportunities.

GHENT, BELGIUM, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoryChief, a leading content marketing platform, has announced its direct integration with Google Search Console. This integration helps marketers easily interpret their SEO data and leverage it to enhance their content strategies effectively.

By merging StoryChief’s content management tools with the detailed performance metrics from Google Search Console, users can now easily apply insights to improve their website's performance. This integration enables marketers to swiftly identify top-performing keywords and pages, as well as areas with growth potential.

Integrating search performance data gives marketers a central location to strategize, execute, collaborate, and optimize their content strategies. By consolidating data, teams don't have to use multiple tools, resulting in smoother processes and less annoyance from switching platforms.

Users can link their Google Search Console account with StoryChief for a detailed analysis of their website's performance dating back up to 18 months.

Start your free trial today to access real-time search performance insights, identify decaying content, and discover new content opportunities for increased organic traffic.

About StoryChief - Content Marketing Platform

StoryChief is a leading content marketing platform designed to empower marketing teams and agencies to manage their content marketing processes efficiently. Thanks to advanced capabilities like AI-powered content planning and creation, straightforward collaboration and distribution tools, social media management, and detailed analytics, StoryChief helps companies enhance their online visibility across various platforms.

For further details visit storychief.io

Story Chief NV

Visserij 43p, 9000 Ghent, Belgium

55 Court St Floor 2, Boston, MA 02108, USA

Phone: +32 9 298 17 15

Email: marketing@storychief.io

First published on storychief.io/blog/storychief-google-search-console-integration