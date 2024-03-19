Wireless Broadband Alliance Announces Completion of OpenRoaming Trial in London, with CIN, Colt Technology Services & GlobalReach Technology
WBA OpenRoaming proof of concept delivers automatic and secure Public Wi-Fi access for organizations, operators and mobile users in Shoreditch, London.
Cities and municipalities seek to provide automatic, quality, and secure Wi-Fi connectivity, this is exactly what OpenRoaming delivers...”LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to improving Wi-Fi standards and services, has today announced the successful completion of an advanced public Wi-Fi OpenRoaming proof-of-concept (PoC) in Shoreditch, London. A busy area for businesses, students and evening footfall, the PoC enabled phone users to seamlessly connect to Wi-Fi and move between cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity via an existing OpenRoaming profile or app. The PoC was undertaken in partnership with CIN, a provider of streetside telecoms infrastructure assets in major cities; Colt Technology Services, the digital infrastructure company; and GlobalReach Technology, a provider of high-performance wireless ISP services and solutions.
WBA OpenRoaming is an open connectivity framework for automatically and securely connecting billions of users and things to millions of Wi-Fi networks globally through its roaming federation service. It enables users to connect automatically to Wi-Fi securely using a profile of their choice on their device. Mobile carriers can choose to offload their cellular traffic on a selective basis to Wi-Fi ensuring their users are always best connected. OpenRoaming creates new opportunities for all organizations, operators and municipalities, to deploy secure access to networks and enterprise applications. Users with OpenRoaming natively on their phone, via an existing profile or their preferred app, can access Wi-Fi automatically with no usernames or passwords, safe in the knowledge that the connection is secure, and their privacy protected.
How Street Arc and OpenRoaming work together
The PoC was based on the CIN ‘Street Arc’ concept, a streetside infrastructure solution that supports mobile networks, Wi-Fi networks, Edge and IoT Networks. Originally developed to enable radio densification for mobile operators, ‘Street Arc’ has been updated to integrate OpenRoaming capabilities, giving seamless secure offloading of cellular traffic to Wi-Fi in high traffic areas, at times when signal may be poor, or periods of high-density traffic such as major events. Street Arc installations use the Cisco Meraki MR36 access point and GlobalReach’s Globalro.am app to enable users to connect seamlessly to the Wi-Fi network via an automatic connection supported by the OpenRoaming standard. Fibre and network connectivity are provided by Colt.
Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: “Cities and municipalities seek to provide automatic, quality, and secure Wi-Fi connectivity, this is exactly what OpenRoaming delivers. This is the kind of initiative our organization endorses; it supports our mission to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations. We look forward to the widespread deployment of these services after the successful conclusion of this live proof of concept.”
Ben Bloomfield of CIN, said: “We are delighted that the Street Arc use is being extended to include OpenRoaming, through this successful trial and we look forward to seeing it extend to many locations throughout the UK and internationally.”
Mirko Voltolini, VP – Technology and Innovation, Colt Technology Services, added: “Through our interconnected infrastructure and capacity of 100G provided to the CIN Street Arc, we are redefining the Wi-Fi experience for roamers, offering premium quality connectivity that seamlessly adapts to their needs. This trial demonstrates the benefits for residents and visitors when they are able to automatically roam onto a secure public Wi-Fi network, especially in areas where mobile coverage is weak. The trial achieved impressive download speeds of 340Mbps and upload speeds of 350Mbps."
Thomas Locke, CTO of GlobalReach, concluded: “Allowing visitors and guests to connect seamlessly and securely to both Public and Private WiFi networks at scale is what we do best as a business. I’m delighted that globalro.am, GlobalReach’s globally distributed AAA roaming and Cellular-to-WiFi offloading hub, was selected for this OpenRoaming trial for CIN’s Shoreditch deployment. Globalro.am also enables venues and service providers to offer other methods of offload and Wi-Fi authentication seamlessly and securely.”
About the Wireless Broadband Alliance
Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA’s mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision.
WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical challenges, while exploring opportunities for its member companies. These initiatives encompass standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification, and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with Member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.
Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks Broadcom, BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, Intel, Reliance Jio, Telecom Deutschland, Turk Telekom and Viasat.
About CIN
CIN builds, deploys and manages streetside telecoms infrastructure assets in major cities. CIN's Street Arc product is purpose-built for telecoms and provides network operators with powered and fibred locations that can be used to quickly deploy wireless networks in cities. Street Arcs are designed to accommodate mobile networks, Wi-Fi networks, Edge and IoT Networks. For more information, see https://cin.uk.com
About Colt Technology Services
Colt Technology Services (Colt) is a global digital infrastructure company which creates extraordinary connections to help businesses succeed. Powered by amazing people and like-minded partners, Colt is driven by its purpose: to put the power of the digital universe in the hands of its customers, wherever, whenever and however they choose.
Since 1992, Colt has set itself apart through its deep commitment to its customers, growing from its heritage in the City of London to a global business spanning 40+ countries, with over 6,000 employees and more than 80 offices around the world. Colt’s customers benefit from expansive digital infrastructure connecting 32,000 buildings across 230 cities, more than 50 Metropolitan Area Networks and 250+ Points of Presence across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and North America’s largest business hubs.
Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector. Obsessed with delivering industry-leading customer experience, Colt is guided by its dedication to customer innovation, by its values and its responsibility to its customers, partners, people and the planet.
For more information, please visit www.colt.net
About GlobalReach Technology
GlobalReach creates high-performance wireless ISP services and solutions, delivering a better connectivity experience for operations, brands, and customers of the largest, most complex places and Wi-Fi networks. Built for scale, our technology handles billions of Wi-Fi sessions and thousands of terabytes of data globally every year. For more information, see www.globalreachtech.com
