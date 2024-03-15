Student Travel Market Is Booming Worldwide with Major Giants STA Travel, Worldtrips, StudentUniverse
Global Student Travel Market 2024
Latest research study released on the Global Student Travel Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Student Travel market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include:
STA Travel (Switzerland), StudentUniverse (United States), Ellison Travel & Tours (Canada), Key Travel (United Kingdom), Worldtrips (United States), Wanderlust Student Trips (Denmark), Others
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Student Travel market to witness a CAGR of % during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (Primary School Student, Middle & High School Student, College Students, Language Schools) by Type (Below 3 days, 3-7 days, 7-14 days, Above 14 days) by Trip Purpose (Educational & Cultural Exchange, Adventure & Sports, Leisure & Recreation, Others)
Definition:
Student travel helps student in adapting new environment while still maintaining work. It teaches new ways of learning, and maybe even new languages. Studying abroad shows employers that it take an initiative to learn, and can handle being in vastly different and potentially chaotic environments. Various factors like growing industrial tours for student, adapting new environment, going for workshops or competition are the driving factors for the student travel market. While the situation of current scenario like lockdown due to noble coronavirus is hampering the traveling market.
Market Trends:
• Growing Demand from Industrial Tour for Students Across the World
Market Drivers:
• Growing Worldwide Travel & Tourism Sector
• Growing Demand for Managed Services by Schools
Market Opportunities:
• Increased Government Spending On School Traveling
Major Highlights of the Student Travel Market report released by HTF MI:
Market Breakdown by Application (Primary School Student, Middle & High School Student, College Students, Language Schools) by Type (Below 3 days, 3-7 days, 7-14 days, Above 14 days) by Trip Purpose (Educational & Cultural Exchange, Adventure & Sports, Leisure & Recreation, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Student Travel market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Student Travel market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Student Travel market.
• -To showcase the development of the Student Travel market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Student Travel market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Student Travel market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Student Travel market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is Student Travel market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Student Travel near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Student Travel market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
