Senator Risa Hontiveros on Quiboloy's response to show cause order

I will request the SP to approve the warrant of arrest.

Makukulong lang si Quiboloy sa Senado sa hindi pagdalo sa pagdinig, at hindi para sa mga mabibigat na paratang ng mga biktima laban sa kanya.

Request pa nila, iakyat daw sa plenary ang pag-determine ng show cause order. Sa totoo lang, wala nga sa Rules ang show cause order. It was a courtesy extended to Sen. Robin, at the request of the SP. Kung wala nga sa Rules ang show cause order, much less wala sa Rules na kailangan ng hearing in plenary to resolve the show cause order.

Ang mga issues na sinabi nila sa kanilang response ay pinahayag na din ng kanyang abogado sa unang pagdinig na pinatawag siya.

Sana po ay sinilip din nila ang precedents sa Senado. Ang ilang mga halimbawa:

Senator Cynthia Villar cited Davidson Bangayan in contempt and ordered his arrest even if criminal charges were already filed against him.

Senator Bato de la Rosa continued to hear the disappearance of Catherine Camilon even though charges were filed against the police officer believed to have killed her.

Senator Imee Marcos presented witnesses with covered faces and using aliases in her hearing on people's initiative.

At si SP mismo, noong Senate hearings sa pagpatay kay Horacio Castillo, hindi niya tinanggap ang right against self-incrimination excuse at ginamit doon ang contempt power ng Senado. Dahil diyan naipasa ang Anti-Hazing Law of 2018 o R.A. 11053.

As to the proposed resolution being incriminatory, uulitin ko: ang Senado ay hindi hukom. It cannot judge guilt or innocence. The Senate resolution is merely PROPOSED. It binds the institution only when passed in plenary. And even then it cannot be a source of rights, duties or liabilities.

Magpakita nalang na si Quiboloy bakit ba ang dami pa niyang drama.