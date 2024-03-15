Submit Release
News Search

There were 183 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,829 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Goes "On the Road" at Vermont Law and Graduate School on March 19

The Vermont Supreme Court is going "On the Road" to hear oral argument at Vermont Law and Graduate School on Tuesday, March 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. During the session, the Court will hear oral arguments in three cases in Oakes Hall on the VLGS campus.

"We are excited to return to VLGS," says Chief Justice Paul Reiber. "Holding oral arguments on campus provides students and the public with the opportunity to watch the Court up close and to learn about its work. The Court is grateful to VLGS for hosting us and we look forward to interacting with students after arguments."

The Court will consider cases involving the following issues:

  • Does the definition of "consumer" in the Vermont Consumer Protection Act include a business that purchases trucks with the intent of leasing them and then reselling them?
  • Is a police officer required to advise a suspect of the right to take a second breath test after the suspect receives the result of a first test?
  • Is a claim for wrongful death caused by exposure to asbestos time-barred if the exposure was more than twenty years from the date of the suit but the cell damage continued after exposure?

The calendar can be found here. The cases will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel for Vermont Law and Graduate School at www.vermontlaw.edu/live.

You just read:

Supreme Court Goes "On the Road" at Vermont Law and Graduate School on March 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more