Supreme Court Goes "On the Road" at Vermont Law and Graduate School on March 19

The Vermont Supreme Court is going "On the Road" to hear oral argument at Vermont Law and Graduate School on Tuesday, March 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. During the session, the Court will hear oral arguments in three cases in Oakes Hall on the VLGS campus.

"We are excited to return to VLGS," says Chief Justice Paul Reiber. "Holding oral arguments on campus provides students and the public with the opportunity to watch the Court up close and to learn about its work. The Court is grateful to VLGS for hosting us and we look forward to interacting with students after arguments."

The Court will consider cases involving the following issues:

Does the definition of "consumer" in the Vermont Consumer Protection Act include a business that purchases trucks with the intent of leasing them and then reselling them?

Is a police officer required to advise a suspect of the right to take a second breath test after the suspect receives the result of a first test?

Is a claim for wrongful death caused by exposure to asbestos time-barred if the exposure was more than twenty years from the date of the suit but the cell damage continued after exposure?

The calendar can be found here. The cases will be livestreamed on the YouTube channel for Vermont Law and Graduate School at www.vermontlaw.edu/live.