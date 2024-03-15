Deputy Minister Buti Manamela: Basic Education Lekgotla

Programme director;

Distinguished guests;

Ladies and gentlemen:

Let me start by expressing our appreciation for the invitation to come and share our thoughts on the topic ‘The Implications of Artificial Intelligence for Education, Employability and Society’.

As we stand on the cusp of a new era, one where the convergence of technology and human ingenuity is reshaping our world, it is crucial to contemplate the profound implications of artificial intelligence (AI) for education, employability, and society at large.

The rapid advancement of various technologies, particularly AI, is not only revolutionising industries but is also fundamentally altering the way we learn, work, and interact with one another.

Traditional educational paradigms are undergoing a seismic shift, as AI-driven tools and platforms augment and, in some cases, replace conventional methods of teaching and learning.



Intelligent tutoring systems, adaptive learning algorithms, and personalised educational experiences powered by AI have the potential to cater to the unique needs and learning styles of individual students, fostering a more inclusive and effective educational environment.

Moreover, AI-enabled analytics can provide educators with valuable insights into student performance and learning patterns, enabling them to tailor their pedagogical approaches and mediated learning interventions accordingly.

However, as we embrace these transformative technologies, we must also remain vigilant about potential issues such as data privacy, algorithmic bias, and the digital divide, ensuring that AI-enhanced education remains accessible, equitable, and ethical for all.

Moving on to the realm of employability, the impact of AI is equally profound. Automation driven by AI technologies has already begun to reshape the labour market, with routine tasks increasingly being performed by machines, while the demand for skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy continues to rise.

While this shift may lead to displacement in certain sectors, it also presents unprecedented opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and the creation of new forms of employment.

However, preparing the workforce of tomorrow for the realities of the AI-driven economy requires a concerted effort to promote lifelong learning, upskilling, and reskilling initiatives that empower individuals to adapt and thrive in a rapidly changing job landscape.

Moreover, fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and policymakers is essential to ensure that education and training programs are aligned with the evolving needs of the labour market, enabling individuals to acquire the skills and competencies that are in high demand.

The impact of AI extents to society as a whole. As AI technologies become increasingly integrated into various aspects of our daily lives, they hold the potential to address some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity, from healthcare and environmental sustainability to social justice and economic inequality.

Realising the full potential of AI requires a holistic approach that prioritises ethical considerations, human-centered design, and social responsibility. We must grapple with complex questions surrounding the ethical use of AI, accountability, transparency, and the equitable distribution of benefits and risks.



Moreover, as AI systems become more autonomous and ubiquitous, it is imperative to safeguard against unintended consequences, algorithmic biases, and the erosion of privacy and civil liberties.

By fostering a culture of responsible innovation and collaboration, we can harness the power of AI to create a more inclusive, prosperous, and sustainable future for all.

The need for South Africa to effectively navigate the rapid transformation underway requires an effective science, technology, and innovation response. It is on this basis, that the decadal plan included a Societal Grand Challenge on the Future of Education, Skills, and Work.

Our Decadal Plan was adopted by Cabinet in December 2022. South Africa’s effective science and innovation response, acknowledged globally, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, provided useful lessons and experiences in how to best coordinate and organise and repurpose the broader science and innovation system.

Importantly, it highlighted how purposeful long-term investments made by South Africa were central to this success. This included investments in foundational capabilities, research infrastructures, long-term longitudinal studies, high-level human capital, policy studies, systems engineering, and science engagement.

In several fields of study and in partnership with our other Department of Higher Education and Training, we have also supported the development of the next generation of researchers and academics.

As you will remember, it was our investment in genomics and surveillance that positioned South Africa at the forefront on monitoring the evolution of the virus including the identification of the Omicron variant.

It was our investments in Astronomy through the South African Radio Astronomical Observatory that enabled South Africa to produce and deploy low-cost ventilators.

South Africa also effectively facilitated the deployment of both the natural and social sciences and rapidly made available this analysis and understanding to the National CoronaVirus Coordinating Committee (NCCC) and other stakeholders.

The need to better understand how AI is transforming education and to identify opportunities for various innovation, including locally developed innovations, can draw lessons from our Covid-19 response.

The inclusion of the Societal Grand Challenge on the Future of Education, Skills, and Work provides an ideal opportunity for a partnership between the National System of Innovation and the education system (both basic education and post-school) in responding effectively to the challenges and opportunities that I have briefly described today and which many other speakers have touched upon.

The deployment of a Societal Grand Challenge approach to respond to pressing global challenges is a global phenomenon. Through our Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), we are exposed to ongoing policy development and thinking on effective ways to deploy STI for development.

One of the core lessons is the need for a single coordinated effort between the Ministry of Science and Innovation and Ministries responsible for specific line responsibilities such as basic education.

Over the last few decades, we have put in place a range of institutions and instruments that can now be effectively mobilised for any developmental challenge that can benefit from science and innovation support.

We look forward to partnering with the basic education sector in scaling a more impactful and coordinated science, technology and innovation response to the challenges and opportunities that a technology like AI and others pose to the future of the basic education system.

In conclusion, the implications of artificial intelligence for education, employability, and society are vast and multifaceted. While AI holds the promise of unlocking new opportunities and driving unprecedented progress, it also poses significant challenges and risks that must be addressed proactively and responsibly.



By embracing innovation, fostering collaboration, and upholding ethical principles, we can harness the transformative potential of AI to shape a better tomorrow for generations to come.

Thank you.

