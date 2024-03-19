Redjack Unveils AI-Driven Cyber Resilience Platform

Example of asset detail in the Redjack platform

Revolutionary platform bridges the gap between IT, Security, Risk and Compliance to create comprehensive resilience plans

SILVER SPRING, MD, US, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redjack, a leading innovator in cyber resilience solutions, announces the launch of its cyber resilience platform, a paradigm-shifting approach that places a business function lens on asset inventory. The platform empowers organizations to prioritize cybersecurity, compliance, and digital transformation efforts by providing a comprehensive view of assets and dependencies within the context of their business functions.

For the first time, organizations can gain insight into the complete picture of assets and dependencies, allowing them to identify the two-thirds of assets in a business function that are typically overlooked by traditional approaches. This newfound visibility enables organizations to develop robust plans for information security, business continuity, disaster recovery, digital modernization, and more, instilling confidence in their cyber resilience posture and documenting compliance for regulators.

Justine Bone, Chief Product Officer at Redjack, highlights the significance of the new approach: "Even the best cyber asset inventory tools out there still miss 20% of total assets. This shadow IT leaves the organization vulnerable to cyberattacks and creates a risk of system failures due to unknown dependencies."

The platform leverages unique, highly scalable sensor technology used by Redjack’s large public and private sector enterprise customers for over a decade. The non-intrusive sensor software captures objective communications data across on-premises, cloud, virtualization, and container environments to discover the complete set of an organization’s assets and connections. The platform incorporates data science and scoring to help organizations map assets to business functions and pinpoint potential risks.

"Redjack's software sensors and data science capabilities were pioneering when first introduced, building an evidence-based IT asset inventory far ahead of its time," said Greg Virgin, CEO. "A decade of insights from Fortune 50 and government clients allowed us to significantly improve predictive modeling accuracy and expand sensors across all major clouds and containers. Now, enterprises uniquely gain unparalleled depth of network communications analysis mapped to business functions – a powerful capability for cyber resilience that no other provider offers."

Key features of Redjack's cyber resilience platform include:

-- Asset discovery and inventory: Provides organizations with the complete, current, and accurate asset inventory demanded by regulators.

-- Risk management and regulatory compliance: Delivers complete asset visibility for cyber resilience, ensuring business continuity and operational resilience with the proof regulators require.

-- Cybersecurity: Identifies areas for enhanced security coverage.

-- Digital transformation: Supports modernization efforts by providing complete and accurate data about current systems' functionality.

-- AI-enabled business insights: Scores resilience of assets and critical business functions, enabling proactive decision-making.

-- Complete coverage: On-premises, cloud, virtual machines, and containers.

-- Fast results: Achieve a complete inventory in less than a week.

-- Proven technology: Based on a decade of successful implementation in the largest public and private sector organizations.

Christina Cravens, Chief Growth Officer at Redjack, emphasizes the platform's differentiators: "Data aggregators have not demonstrated that they provide accurate and complete asset inventories. Instead, they operate under the assumption that their data is correct unless proven otherwise. In contrast, our sensors verify that the aggregators' data is flawed, and our understanding of the relationships and dependencies between assets allows our customers to make practical use of the data.”

Cravens added, “Redjack is not just a cybersecurity tool for the CISO. Unlike typical tools, we provide data that helps align stakeholders on business priorities and address multiple use cases across the enterprise."

Looking ahead, Redjack plans to release enhanced scoring and reporting features, along with direct integration with other tools in the enterprise, providing organizations with even greater insight and control over their digital landscape.

Redjack will hold a webinar on April 30, 2024, at 12:30 pm EDT to provide an introduction to the company and the platform. Register to learn more.

About Redjack

Redjack delivers cyber resilience by providing total visibility of assets and dependencies with AI-powered business insights. Our advanced platform provides objective data to align priorities across IT, security, and risk. Customers rely on Redjack to safeguard critical business functions, comply with evolving regulations, and transform digitally with confidence. Trusted by government agencies, Fortune 500s, and leading enterprises, Redjack monitors over 8% of the public Internet. The future is visible with Redjack. Discover more at Redjack.com

