“The Governor Has Set the Thanksgiving Table. Now It’s Time to Sit Down and Eat:” Pennsylvania Labor & Industry Leaders Praise Governor Shapiro’s Commonsense Energy Plan

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro unveiled his new, commonsense energy plan for Pennsylvania, kicking off a new era of energy leadership to create nearly 15,000 energy jobs, lower electricity costs for Pennsylvanians, take real action to address climate change, and maintain Pennsylvania’s energy independence.

Since the announcement, Pennsylvania labor and industry leaders have praised the Governor’s commitment to bringing people together to craft a commonsense plan to build on Pennsylvania’s long legacy of energy leadership by protecting and creating energy jobs and lowering electricity costs for consumers.

For more information on Governor Shapiro’s plan, visit governor.pa.gov/energy.

Read what labor and industry leaders are saying about Governor Shapiro’s plan to create thousands of energy jobs, lower costs, and ensure Pennsylvania remains an energy leader below.

LABOR LEADERS

Rob Bair, President of the Pennsylvania State Building and Construction Trades: “I was with the governor up in Scranton yesterday and I felt it important to be here with him again today. You heard me say yesterday – we cannot afford to do nothing. We’ve had five years of stagnation. We haven’t moved. We haven’t moved the needle on jobs. We haven’t moved the needle on climate. And the Governor, to his credit, for the first time ever put together a working group – and we expanded on that. You have a Governor that for the first time is listening to all these options and he’s committed to making this work. Everybody that’s been involved in this is committed to making this work – and we may not all agree right now on how to get there, but we all agree we have to get there. It’s really easy to be part of a problem. It’s really hard to be part of the solution. The Governor acknowledged that we need the legislature to act – and as I told a couple of them yesterday: equate this is to the Governor has set the Thanksgiving table. Now it’s time to sit down and eat.”

Philip Ameris, President Laborers District Council of Western Pennsylvania: “Governor Shapiro has been a steadfast advocate for Pennsylvania workers and the Laborers are optimistic that his energy plan for Pennsylvania will create more opportunity. We look forward to working with his administration and the legislature to get this done.”

Ryan N. Boyer, Business Manager of the Laborers District Council of Philadelphia: “Governor Shapiro is committed to doing right by Pennsylvania workers and his proposed energy plan will put our members to work building the energy projects of the future, like hydrogen, nuclear, and other clean energy sources. We remain committed to working with his Administration and the Pennsylvania general assembly to pass this commonsense energy legislation.”

Jim Snell, Manager of Steamfitters Local 420: “Governor Shapiro’s energy proposal is centered around protecting and creating good, family sustaining jobs — his plan lays out a path to create nearly 15,000 energy jobs and solidify Pennsylvania’s role as an energy leader in the USA. We are optimistic and excited about what this commonsense plan means for workers and we’re committed to being a partner in getting it done.”

Pat Dolan, Business Manager for United Association Local Union 524: “I want to thank the Governor for coming up here to do this in the home of one of the building trades. Energy is something that’s so important to the building trades because not only do we build and maintain our plants – such as the Susquehanna generating plant – but we do upgrades in these places to keep peak efficiency. Another thing that we do is energy upgrades throughout our buildings, our schools in the area. That’s job creation that is so key to everything that we do.”

INDUSTRY LEADERS

Mark Schneider, East Region President at Cordia: “We are proud to have Governor Shapiro visit Energy Center Harrisburg. Our energy center has evolved over time and still provides consistent energy to the capitol complex and Harrisburg’s downtown corridor. We join the Governor in his efforts to evolve Pennsylvania’s energy future.”

Nick Deiuliis, President and CEO, CNX Resources Corporation: “We’re proud to be working alongside Governor Shapiro on our first-of-its-kind environmental monitoring and disclosure collaboration. That effort is aimed at ensuring that energy policy in Pennsylvania is informed by sound facts and data. Today, the Governor took another important step in jumpstarting a wider energy policy debate in the Commonwealth. There is broad recognition that our abundant, homegrown energy resources, like natural gas, can play a foundational role in a comprehensive solution that reduces emissions while continuing to drive economic growth. Through these efforts, Pennsylvania is positioned to lead a new era of responsible energy development and we look forward to working with the Governor and the legislature to move these important discussions forward.”

Nick Cohen, President, and CEO of Doral Renewables: “Pennsylvania is sending an economic message to companies to locate and expand businesses in the Commonwealth rather than in competing states. A modernized cleaner energy mix is now a major competitive advantage that Pennsylvania is fortifying through the new policies The plan introduced today by Governor Shapiro marks an important milestone in Pennsylvania’s path to economic growth.”

