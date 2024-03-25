Adaptogens Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Adaptogens Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The adaptogens market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $17.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Adaptogens Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the adaptogens market size is predicted to reach $17.11 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%.

The growth in the adaptogens market is due to the rising demand for healthy food and beverages. North America region is expected to hold the largest adaptogens market share. Major players in the adaptogens market include Real Mushrooms LLC, Nature's Way Products Inc., Swanson Health Products Inc., NOW Foods, Thorne Research Inc., Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Adaptogens Market Segments

• By Nature: Organic, Synthetic

• By Source: Ashwagandha, Ginseng, Astragalus, Holi Basil, Rhodiola Rosea, Schisandra, Adaptogenic mushrooms, Other Sources

• By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

• By Application: Food And Beverages, Dietary And Sports Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Animal Feed

• By Geography: The global adaptogens market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Adaptogens refer to the plant-based substances such as herbs used to help the human body manage stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall wellbeing. Adaptogens are added to food or beverages or consumed as tinctures.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Adaptogens Market Characteristics

3. Adaptogens Market Trends And Strategies

4. Adaptogens Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Adaptogens Market Size And Growth

……

27. Adaptogens Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Adaptogens Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

