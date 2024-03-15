Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (“Doman” or “the Company”) (TSX: DBM) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the 56th consecutive quarter, which will be paid on April 12, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 28, 2024, of $0.14 per share.

About Doman Building Materials Group Ltd.

Founded in 1989, Doman is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol DBM.

As Canada’s only fully integrated national distributor in the building materials and related products sector, Doman operates several distinct divisions with multiple treating plants, planing and specialty facilities and distribution centres coast-to-coast in all major cities across Canada and select locations across the United States.

Strategically located across Canada, Doman Building Materials Canada operates distribution centres coast-to-coast, and Doman Treated Wood Canada operates multiple treating plants near major cities; headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Doman Lumber operates 21 treating plants, two specialty planing mills and five specialty sawmills located in nine states, distributing, producing and treating lumber, fencing and building material servicing the central U.S.; Doman Building Materials USA and Doman Treated Wood USA serve the U.S. west coast with multiple locations in California and Oregon; and in the state of Hawaii the Honsador Building Products Group services 15 locations across all the islands. The Company’s Canadian operations also include ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through its Doman Timber operations.

For additional information on Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., please refer to the Company’s filings on SEDAR+ and the Company’s website www.domanbm.com

