StorageVault Announces Quarterly Dividend For Q1 2024
TORONTO, March 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault” or the “Corporation”) (SVI-TSX) announced today that a quarterly dividend of $0.002888 per common share (“Common Share”) will be payable on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 28, 2024, with an ex-dividend date of March 27, 2024. This dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.
About StorageVault Canada Inc.
StorageVault owns and operates 243 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 212 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 11.7 million rentable square feet on over 686 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.
