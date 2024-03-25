Global Airport Construction Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Airport Construction Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The airport construction market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1351.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

As per TBRC's market forecast, the airport construction market size is predicted to reach $1351.85 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%.

The growth in the airport construction market is due to the growing air traffic. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest airport construction market share. Major players in the airport construction market include China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S.A, Vinci Construction, Hochtief AG.

Airport Construction Market Segments

• By Technology: Security Systems, Communication Systems, Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control, Air or Ground Traffic Control

• By Location: Landside, Airside, Terminal Side

• By Applications: Defense and Military, Commercial And Civil

• By Geography: The global airport construction market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The airport construction is a methodical process used to create standards for an airport's efficient development that is in line with municipal, state, and federal objectives. Assuring the efficient use of airport resources to meet aviation demand in a financially viable manner is a primary goal of airport planning.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Airport Construction Market Characteristics

3. Airport Construction Market Trends And Strategies

4. Airport Construction Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Airport Construction Market Size And Growth

……

27. Airport Construction Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Airport Construction Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

