Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives named among TOP 100 best hotels in the world
MALE, MALDIVES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an esteemed recognition, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa has been honored as one of the elite Top 100 hotels globally, a distinction bestowed by both Coral Travel and TUI for consecutive years in 2023 and 2024. This accolade underscores the resort's unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional guest experience, meticulously curated through feedback from our esteemed patrons.
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa, part of the Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts portfolio in the Maldives, is adorned with one of the Maldives' largest shallow lagoons, particularly favored by couples seeking an intimate and secluded sanctuary.
Renowned for its tranquil ambiance and expansive shallow lagoons, the resort has garnered a devoted following among European travelers, many of whom have made it a cherished tradition to return year after year for over ten years. At the heart of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa lies an ethos of hospitality that seamlessly blends with the natural splendor of the Maldives, promising an unforgettable experience for every discerning guest.
In an exclusive statement, Vijai Singh, the Area Vice President of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, emphasized the brand's ambitious role in bolstering the Maldives' appeal as a premier tourist destination. Singh articulated, "The cornerstone of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts' success lies in the dedication and exceptional service by our teams across our diverse properties." He further stated, "Each accolade we receive is proof of our steadfast commitment to curating unique and unforgettable experiences for our esteemed guests." Singh emphasized the brand's relentless pursuit of excellence, asserting, "We are continuously setting new benchmarks in the hospitality industry." He attributed the brand's success to the collective efforts of their talented team and their unyielding dedication to ensuring unparalleled guest satisfaction.
Guests now have the opportunity to enhance their stay by availing themselves of special benefits when booking directly through the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts website, ensuring that their paradise getaway is tailored to perfection.
