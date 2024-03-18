Defense Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Defense Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Defense Global Market Report 2024" is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the defense market size is predicted to reach $772.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%.
The growth in the defense market is due to the adoption of unmanned combat vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest defense market share. Major players in the defense market include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corp, General Dynamics, The Boeing Company.
Defense Market Segments
•By Type: Air-Based Defense Equipment, Sea-Based Defense Equipment, Land-Based Defense Equipment, Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair And Overhauling Services, Defense Support And Auxiliary Equipment
•By Operation: Autonomous Defense Equipment, Manual
•By Platform: Airborne, Land, Naval
•By Geography: The global defense market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The defense refers to a range of activities including production of air-based, sea-based, and land-based military equipment, including support and auxiliary equipment such as radar, satellites, sonars, and other auxiliary equipment, or maintain, repair, and overhaul defense equipment.
