Beer Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Beer Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The beer market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $269.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Beer Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the beer market size is predicted to reach $269.92 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

The growth in the beer market is due to increasing demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest beer market share. Major players in the beer market include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Heineken N.V., Carlsberg Group, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd..

Beer Market Segments
• By Type: Ales, Lagers, Stouts & Porters, Malts
• By Packaging: Canned, Bottled, Draught
• By Category: Mass, Premium
• By Distribution Channel: Off-Trade Channels, On-Trade Channels
• By Geography: The global beer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Beer is an alcoholic beverage that is brewed and fermented from malted barley. It is typically made from four primary ingredients such as water, malted barley (or other cereal grains), hops, and yeast.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Beer Market Characteristics
3. Beer Market Trends And Strategies
4. Beer Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Beer Market Size And Growth
……
27. Beer Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Beer Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

