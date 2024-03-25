Global Aseptic Packaging Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s “Aseptic Packaging Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aseptic packaging market size is predicted to reach $129.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.
The growth in the aseptic packaging market is due to the increase in demand for convenience food products with a longer shelf life and safe hygiene packaging. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest aseptic packaging market share. Major players in the aseptic packaging market include Tetra Laval International S.A, Amcor Limited, DS Smith PLC., Nippon Paper Industries, Refresco Group N.V., Sealed Air Corporation.
Aseptic Packaging Market Segments
• By Type: Cartons, Bags And Pouches, Bottles And Cans, Ampoules, Other Types
• By Material: Plastic, Paper And Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Wood
• By Application: Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global aseptic packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aseptic packaging is the process of packaging a beverage or food product at ultra high temperature (UHT), sterilizing or sanitizing the packaging separately, then fusing and sealing under sterile atmospheric conditions to avoid viral and bacterial contamination.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Aseptic Packaging Market Characteristics
3. Aseptic Packaging Market Trends And Strategies
4. Aseptic Packaging Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Aseptic Packaging Market Size And Growth
27. Aseptic Packaging Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Aseptic Packaging Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
