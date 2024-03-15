Tällberg Foundation Launches 2024 Leadership Prize and Leadership Mentoring Competition

Nominations are open until May 15. Apply TLML/Nominate Prize Apply TLML/Nominate Prize

Nomination Processes Open for 60 Days

We support these two initiatives because the world needs leaders who are focused on outcomes, not just words.” — Alan Stoga, chairman of the Tällberg Foundation

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tällberg Foundation today announced the launch of its 2024 campaign to identify, honor, nurture, and network great global leaders. Nominations can be made by anyone, anywhere through the Foundation’s online portal and must be completed by May 15.

The Foundation seeks to identify two kinds of leaders:

Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize honors established leaders with well-established track records of accomplishment and whose work is embedded in a global worldview.

Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders (TLML) nurtures leaders with less experience but who have high demonstrated potential and who seek to accelerate their leadership journeys.

“Tällberg’s board as well as the leadership of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), our lead supporter, believe that the challenges confronting society demand better leaders,” said Alan Stoga, Tällberg’s chairman. “The success of these programs has convinced us that we can help produce the kind of transformative leadership so badly needed today.”

The Tällberg-SNF-Eliasson Global Leadership Prize, which took its current form in 2015, is awarded to individuals who are innovative, courageous, dynamic, ethical and who understand that global challenges require global solutions—regardless of where they work or what they are doing. In 2024 three equal prizes will be awarded. Winners will be celebrated at a gala dinner in January, 2025, receive an unrestricted grant of $50,000, and be invited to join the Tällberg network of global leaders. Nominations can be submitted by anyone, anywhere online at tallberg-snf-eliasson-prize.org.

Tällberg Leaders Mentoring Leaders (TLML) offers extraordinarily talented emerging leaders the opportunity to work with mentors from Tällberg’s global network to enhance their understanding, skills and readiness for values-based leadership. Their year-long mentoring program will commence in January, 2025 at an in-person workshop. Twenty individuals will be chosen to participate through a competitive process. Anyone, anywhere may apply at tallbergfoundation.org/tlml/apply.

“We support these two initiatives because the world needs leaders who are focused on outcomes, not just words,” said Stoga. “We especially need younger leaders who are committed to action, who understand that global problems need global solutions, and who recognize that effective leadership must rest on universal values.”

Nominations for the Leadership Prize and applications for TLML will be accepted online through May 15. Prize winners and successful TLML applicants will be selected by a jury of global leaders. Successful candidates will be notified around October 1st.