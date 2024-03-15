Socialization Dinner for Ambassadors of APO Members and Steering Committee on the APO Vision 2025 Monitoring and Evaluation: Pause-and-reflect Activity Consultation Meeting

Tokyo--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- On Thursday, 14 March 2024, Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Secretary-General Dr. Indra Pradana Singawinata hosted a Socialization Dinner for Ambassadors of APO Members in Tokyo. The event, which was attended by ambassadors and representatives from 14 APO members, coincided with the APO Vision 2025: Pause-and-reflect Activity Steering Committee Meeting, for which delegates from seven APO members gathered in Tokyo to review the progress on the APO Vision 2025 and deliberate on the future vision beyond 2025.

Secretary-General Dr. Indra’s opening address underscored the importance of the dinner as a reflection of APO’s commitment to broadening its engagement and inviting more stakeholders to join the productivity movement. Remarks by APO Chair Sheng-Hsiung Hsu of the ROC, elected by the 65th Session of the Governing Body highlighted the organization’s unique capacity to bring people together through productivity.

As the representative of the host country of the APO Secretariat, Deputy Director Yoshiaki Makino, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Japan, delivered the opening toast on behalf of APO Director for Japan Hideo Ishizuki, Director-General/Assistant Minister, International Cooperation Bureau, MOFA, appreciating the networking and reaffirming of personal ties among APO members while recognizing the ongoing initiatives of the Pause-and-reflect Activity and third-party evaluation.

The event closed with remarks by APO Alternate Director for India S. Gopalakrishnan, IAS, who expressed gratitude to the ambassadors in attendance and Secretary-General Dr. Indra on behalf of all participants. He emphasized the untapped benefits of the APO platform and encouraged everyone to leverage the APO’s international network of National Productivity Organizations to support government initiatives and the dinner's theme of collaboration and shared goals.

About the APO

The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) is a regional intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. It is nonpolitical, nonprofit, and nondiscriminatory. Established in 1961 with eight founding members, the APO currently comprises 21 member economies: Bangladesh; Cambodia; the ROC; Fiji; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; I.R. Iran; Japan; the ROK; Lao PDR; Malaysia; Mongolia; Nepal; Pakistan; the Philippines; Singapore; Sri Lanka; Thailand; Turkiye; and Vietnam.

The APO is shaping the future of the region by fostering the socioeconomic development of its members through national policy advisory services, acting as a think tank, institutional capacity-building initiatives, and knowledge sharing to increase productivity.

