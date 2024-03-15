NYC English Appoints Syndacast as its Global Social Media Communications Agency

Figure 1 – Kickoff Meeting for NYC English 3.0’s Social Media Campaign

As NYC English is about to embark on this exciting new chapter, we invite our customers, partners, and stakeholders to join us in entering into this significant expansion.” — Mark Emerson, Founder and CEO of NYC English

SALT LAKE CITY, USA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NYC English is thrilled to announce the appointment of Syndacast, a leader in digital marketing solutions, as its Global Social Media Communications Agency. This appointment is in preparation for NYC English’s imminent move into the B2C market, marking a significant milestone in the company’s journey.

NYC English is well established as a cornerstone of the B2S (Business to Schools, Universities, and other educational institutions) market, offering unparalleled products and services. Recognizing the evolving needs of today’s consumers, the company has decided to expand its horizon and make its top-quality products available to individual consumers. This planned expansion into the B2C market will be a leap toward making our unique software accessible to everyone.

Commenting on the appointment, Tom Nguyen, Managing Director at Syndacast, shares his insights on the importance of this collaboration: “The digital landscape is fragmented. It is imperative for brands to pull their marketing activities together and provide an end-to-end experience to their customers. We are delighted that NYC English has chosen Syndacast to offer both its business clients and individual consumers seamless, integrated experiences. We look forward to helping to build NYC English into a powerful brand.”

Thomas Irle, SVP of NYC English remarked, “Together, with Syndacast’s expertise, we are poised to set new benchmarks in the B2C domain, bringing our unique offerings to a wider audience and enriching consumer experiences like never before. With its years of experience and enthusiastic team, Syndacast meets our strategic and execution requirements, and we greatly look forward to a successful, long-lasting relationship.”

About NYC English LLC

NYC English is a US-based, industry leader specializing in English language with operations and product development based in Asia.

The company`s purpose is to open the world to people through English: empowering them, connecting them, and giving them the language skills and confidence to thrive in their careers and social life.

NYC English’s award-winning software program is content-rich and designed by pedagogic experts to provide users with over 900 practice exercises, 10,000 phrases, and 600 videos of real-life conversations and explanations. It combines three essential elements: Conversational English; Engaging Design; and Pedagogical Depth. This results in a learning experience that is fun and easy to use, content-rich, and pedagogical best-in-class: A better way to learn English.

It uses the latest technology to teach all six language skills in depth: reading, writing, grammar, speaking, pronunciation, and listening comprehension, with an emphasis on speaking and listening.

NYC English is currently distributed in 14 markets with another 4 distribution agreements currently under negotiation. Its key markets include the Americas (USA, Mexico, and Colombia), India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

For more information, please visit https://www.nycenglish.nyc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@NYCEnglishLLC

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nycenglishglobal



About Syndacast

Established in 2008, Syndacast stands as Asia’s preeminent Digital Marketing Agency, specializing in performance-driven digital marketing through bespoke integrated media solutions. Syndacast’s clientele spans diverse sectors, including luxurious hotels, esteemed banks, prestigious real estate developers, and high-end lifestyle brands. Functioning as a digital marketing hub, Syndacast provides expert services in SEM, SEO, CRO, programmatic media, PR, social media marketing, and strategic planning. Syndacast’s mission is to empower businesses to reach their targeted audience, creating meaningful touch-points along their customer journey and fostering growth in the competitive market.

Website: https://www.syndacast.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/syndacast