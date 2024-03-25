Global Automotive Garage Equipment Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Automotive Garage Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The automotive garage equipment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $8.16 billion in 2023 to $8.81 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Garage Equipment Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the automotive garage equipment market size is predicted to reach $12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the automotive garage equipment market is due to growing sales of pre-owned vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive garage equipment market share. Major players in the automotive garage equipment market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Komatsu Ltd., Boston Garage Equipment Ltd., Snap-On Incorporated.

Automotive Garage Equipment Market Segments

• By Installation Type: Mobile, Fixed

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

• By Type: Lifting Equipment, Body Shop Equipment, Wheel and Tire Service Equipment, Vehicle Diagnostic and Testing Equipment, Washing Equipment, Other Types

• By Application: Automotive OEM Dealerships, Franchise Stores, Independent Garages

• By Geography: The global automotive garage equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive garage equipment refers to garage equipment, including two and four-post lifts, hydraulic scissor lifts, wheel balancers, wire changer machines, car washers and machines, a smoke meter, and injector cleaner. Basic equipment is required to begin working on a vehicle, and common equipment contains particular sets that enable you to work on more sophisticated repairs.

