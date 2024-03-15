Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives Earns Top Honors Across Multiple Travel Platforms in 2024
The success of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts lies in the dedication and the exceptional service of our teams. Each accolade reflects our commitment to providing unique and memorable experiences”MALE, MALDIVES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, a family-focused resort tailored to the adventurous spirit, has received high praise from guests worldwide, earning accolades for outstanding service and quality.
— Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, Area Vice President, Vijai Singh
The resort has clinched the Traveller Review Award 2024, the HolidayCheck 2024, and the TUI Global Hotel Awards 2024 for the third consecutive year. This remarkable achievement is particularly noteworthy as these prestigious travel platforms feature over 13,000 hotels globally, and these awards are solely determined by guests – the ultimate holiday experts. The Booking.com Traveller Review Award recognizes dedication and hard work that contribute to an exceptional guest experience, reflecting appreciation for the extra efforts made to ensure each moment is memorable. The coveted 'HolidayCheck / Weiterempfohlen auf HolidayCheck' annual award is reserved for hotels with exceptional guest ratings, granted to the top 10 most popular hotels within a region.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, Area Vice President, Vijai Singh expressed the resorts’ ambition to contribute to promoting Maldives as a destination said, “the success of Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts lies in the dedication and the exceptional service of our teams in properties. Each accolade reflects our commitment to providing unique and memorable experiences for our guests. We continue to strive for excellence, setting new standards in hospitality. Our success is due to the collective effort of our talented team and our unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction.”
Situated 13km from Male and accessible in about 20 minutes by speedboat, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives combines proximity and diversity, making it one of the most sought-after destinations in the Maldives. Surrounded by the world-renowned Pasta Point, the island is a hub of activity, attracting surfers, divers, and beach enthusiasts who find common ground in the excitement this little island offers.
Deshanee Wijayasinghe
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube