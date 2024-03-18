Pai Hotels scales 700 monthly room nights in direct bookings with Simplotel Hotel E-commerce
The 50-year-old hospitality chain witnessed a couple of properties record a 7x growth in direct bookings.
With Simplotel, our issues are addressed & resolved swiftly. Some vendors only provide suggestions. Simplotel is more like a partner. They take our feedback, suggest changes & then implement them.”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simplotel, a global provider of technology solutions for hotels, today announced that Pai Hotels has seen its entire chain scale 700 room nights in a month through its brand website & booking engine with Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (Hotel Website Builder & Booking Engine). The hospitality chain with presence in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had partnered with Simplotel to grow its direct bookings and online visibility.
— Sunil B M
Pai Hotels onboarded Simplotel Hotel E-commerce (Website Design and Booking Engine) in 2016 as they had a lot of concerns with their brand website, booking engine and customer care. “These issues would take its own sweet time with our previous vendor to get resolved. The thing we love about Simplotel is that all our concerns are addressed and also resolved immediately. Some vendors only provide suggestions. But Simplotel is more like a partner where they also take our feedback, suggest changes and then execute them quickly,” said Sunil B M, General Manager, Pai Hotels.
Hotel Pai Viceroy, Jayanagar — which would only do about 25 monthly room nights through the website — has now scaled 180 room nights after onboarding Simplotel. The case is similar for Hotel Pai Viceroy, Tirupati. Out of the total bookings that both these hotels receive from their online channels, Simplotel contributes to 50% of the online business. “Although, the locations also play a huge role, there has been a 7x jump for both these properties,” says Sunil.
Sunil says, “If you want a great hotel website, choose Simplotel. I love the look and feel of our brand website and booking engine. Everything is simple and easy. As a result, we have scaled over 700 room nights for the entire chain in a month. Now, the milestone is to hit 1,000 monthly room nights.” Pai Hotels have recently invested in Simplotel Digital Marketing to hit this milestone.
Simplotel Founder & CEO Tarun Goyal said, “We are extremely stoked to see these phenomenal numbers from Pai Hotels. There’s a lot of room for improvement and we hope to help the chain cross the 1,000-monthly-room-night milestone.”
About Pai Hotels:
Pai Group of Hotels is a family-run business with a legacy of over half a century. The business was established by Mr. Jagannath Pai in 1973. Today his sons — Mr. Ajay Pai and Mr. Sujay Pai — manage the chain of eight hotels across Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli in Karnataka; and Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.
To learn more, please visit https://www.paihotels.com/
About Simplotel:
Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel’s mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers across the globe. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Simplotel’s vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel offers the following solutions: Simplotel Hotel Website Builder, Simplotel Booking Engine, Simplotel Reservation Desk and Simplotel Digital Marketing respectively. Our products are easy-to-use and completely cloud-based.
Founded in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 26 countries.
To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com/ or mail us at hello@simplotel.com.
