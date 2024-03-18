In Easter, Longer Company is offering complimentary honeycomb panels to customers who purchase the Pro Max set
In Easter, Longer Company is offering complimentary honeycomb panels to customers who purchase the Pro Max set.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Easter approaches, Longer unveils a special offer for enthusiasts of crafting and laser engraving. From March 18th to March 31st, customers are invited to partake in discounts of up to 58% on all Longer products. Furthermore, the acquisition of a Pro Max Set entitles patrons to complimentary honeycomb panels, which will be refunded as part of the order.
The promotion features Longer's flagship products, including the user-friendly RAY 10W and the robust Laser B1 40W, both currently available at special Easter pricing. These engraving machines facilitate the creation of intricately detailed Easter-themed gifts, including but not limited to engraved Easter eggs, charming bunny and chick decorations, personalized Easter cookies, hanging ornaments, and a myriad of other festive items.
• Longer RAY 10W – Just $339.99 ($529.99 original price)
• Longer Laser B1 40W – Just $1119.99 ($1699.99 original price)
Furthermore, by acquiring the bundle, customers can benefit from reduced prices of up to $950 compared to purchasing each item separately. Customers can now take advantage of exclusive discounts on accessories for Longer machines. With the purchase of two accessories, a generous 15% discount is applied, while acquiring three accessories grants an impressive 20% discount. This promotion presents an opportunity for customers to elevate their crafting experience with high-quality accessories at reduced prices.
• Longer RAY 10W – Just $199.99 ($359.99 original price)
• Longer RAY 5W –Just $299.99 ($529.99 original price)
• Longer RAY 10W– Just $509.99 ($799.99 original price)
• Longer Laser B1 20W– Just $659.99 ($1099.99 original price)
• Longer Laser B1 30W– Just $919.99 ($1299.99 original price)
• Longer Laser B1 40W– Just $1119.99 ($1699.99 original price)
Committed to advancing laser engraving and 3D printing technology, Longer meticulously crafts innovative products tailored to meet the diverse needs of users. The company's emphasis on high-quality and user-friendly equipment has garnered the trust of over 100,000 customers worldwide. This notable achievement reflects Longer's dedication to innovative technology, product excellence, unparalleled customer service, and its esteemed reputation among users globally.
This Easter, Longer invites customers to incorporate its technology into their holiday celebrations. Whether for family, friends, or business partners, user can use Longer laser engraving machine provides creative solutions to enhance Easter festivities. Embracing Longer's creativity during this warm and festive holiday and joyous atmosphere further.
For more information on Longer's special Easter offers and innovative technology, please visit: https://bit.ly/3veeLYQ
