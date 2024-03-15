 Drummond lauds Senate passage of anti-bullying legislation after recent teen suicides

OKLAHOMA CITY (Mar 14, 2024) -- In the aftermath of recent tragedies in Oklahoma involving incidents of high school bullying, Attorney General Gentner Drummond praised state senators today for approving legislation aimed at preventing severe bullying that can spur a young person’s suicide.

Authored by state Sen. Paul Rosino and state Rep. Steve Bashore, Senate Bill 1100 passed the Senate today on a 38-8 vote.

Drummond said the need for a stronger anti-bullying measure is evident after high-profile bullying appears to have contributed to the suicides of 17-year-old Mustang student Jot Turner and 16-year-old Owasso student Nex Benedict.

“Schools are seeing firsthand the crisis of teen suicide and how it can be stoked by horrific bullying,” he said. “Laws cannot force people to be kind to one another, but we can ensure there are consequences to the sort of bullying that leads to tragedies such as those we have seen in Mustang and Owasso.”

Sen. Rosino stressed the importance of SB 1100.

“No child in our state should ever feel that ending their life is the only way to escape harassment or bullying. As cyberbullying persists and worsens, it is imperative that we prioritize the well-being of our youth and do everything in our power to prevent these tragedies,” he said. “This legislation will hold those who inflict harm accountable and will offer further protections for young Oklahomans who have fallen victim to bullying or cyberbullying.”

SB 1100 would make it unlawful for an individual to “threaten, intimidate or harass, or threaten to inflict injury, physical harm, or severe emotional distress” to another person, whether in person or through electronic devices. Under the measure, a first violation would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in a county jail and/or a $500 fine. A second offense would face a maximum of two years in prison and/or a $1,000 fine. Repeated violations can carry a maximum punishment of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.

Moreover, the bill outlines penalties for an individual for whom “it can be shown to be the proximate cause” of a suicide or attempted suicide. Causing an attempted suicide would be punishable by up to two years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $1,000, while causing a completed suicide would be punishable by a minimum of seven years in prison and/or a maximum fine of $5,000.

Suicide of young people has reached alarming levels in Oklahoma. According to the most recent data available from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, between 2012 and 2016 the state had the 10th highest rate of youth suicide deaths nationwide.

According to the 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey compiled by the Oklahoma State Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, 23 percent of respondents “seriously considered” suicide over the year, while 10 percent attempted taking their own life.

The survey found 18 percent of responding high school students reported being bullied on school grounds and 16 percent reported being subject to bullying electronically. In addition, the survey indicated that those targeted by bullying were more likely to experience suicidal ideation than those who were not – 43.9 percent compared to 17.8 percent.