Study finds ways to improve efficiency, lower costs for manufactured home heating

You might call it a worst-case scenario: Residents of manufactured homes have some of the lowest incomes and highest energy burdens in the U.S., with limited ways to make their homes more energy efficient.

Highlighted in the Lawrence Berkely National Laboratory study, the 50-unit Mascoma Meadows manufactured home cooperative in Lebanon, New Hampshire, partnered with ReVision Energy to install a 132-kilowatt solar array. Photo courtesy of ReVision Energy.

But it’s also an opportunity for innovative solutions: A new study of Michigan manufactured housing proposes reducing utility bills by pairing clean community solar power with programs to weatherize manufactured homes – especially in combination with efficient electrification upgrades.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) defines community solar power as any solar project or purchasing program within a geographic area that benefits multiple customers, such as individuals, businesses, nonprofits, or other groups. Typically, an off-site solar array generates the energy.

California-based Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory conducted the new study in response to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) seeking technical assistance from the DOE’s National Community Solar Partnership to collect program strategies for combining community solar and manufactured home weatherization. Its purpose is to help EGLE:

Identify priority locations for program delivery.

Set eligibility criteria for communities and households.

Make the most of federal and other funding sources.

The study expands on information about Michigan manufactured homes in the Clean Energy States Alliance’s Solar for Manufactured Homes assessments covering Michigan and 13 other states. EGLE plans to meet with interested communities.

Michigan has more than 238,700 mobile or manufactured homes – comprising 5.2% of the state’s total housing stock – according to the U.S. Census Bureau. About 26% of these homes rely on high-cost propane or electric heaters. Conventional energy savings techniques like adding insulation can be less effective for manufactured homes due to narrow wall cavities and other structural differences.

The study found that the average household income for Michigan residents of manufactured homes is $28,115, compared with $75,760 for residents of single-family detached homes.

To reduce winter heating bills – the largest household energy expenditures in Michigan – the study envisions community solar subscriptions for residents of manufactured homes that have been converted to new cold weather heat pumps. Recent advances in these heat pumps make heating and cooling more efficient. The combination can be managed to alleviate seasonal variations in both solar and heating bills, such as by delivering community solar bill credits in conjunction with winter heating bills.

Low-income Michigan homeowners and renters can also find energy conservation resources and assessments through the state’s federally funded Weatherization Assistance Program.