New Picture Book 'Cattitude' Celebrates Feline Charm and Unconditional Love

Cattitude by Bianca Schulze, with illustrations by Samara Hardy, is a delightful and heartwarming picture book that celebrates the quirks and charms of a feisty feline named Cleo.

BROOMFIELD, CO, US, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children's Book Review is thrilled to introduce 'Cattitude,' a delightful new picture book written by Bianca Schulze and illustrated by Samara Hardy, published by Clever Publishing. This heartwarming tale follows the adventures of Cleo, a cat with an attitude whose mischievous antics teach valuable lessons about love, patience, and companionship.

In 'Cattitude,' readers will meet Cleo, a feisty feline with a heart of gold, whose quirky behavior and undeniable charm will captivate audiences of all ages. Through whimsical storytelling and vibrant illustrations, Bianca Schulze and Samara Hardy bring Cleo's world to life, inviting readers to join her on playful escapades and heartwarming moments.

The Children's Book Review praises 'Cattitude' as a delightful and heartwarming picture book that celebrates the quirks and charms of Cleo. Schulze's engaging narrative captures Cleo's mischievous spirit with humor and warmth, while Hardy's charming illustrations breathe life into Cleo's playful antics.

"This book is sure to resonate with cat lovers and readers of all ages," says Jessica Speer, author of 'BFF or NRF: A Girls’s Guide to Happy Friendships.' "With adorable illustrations and engaging text, families will love this fearless feline’s antics. Highly recommend!"

"Super cute book for cat lovers!" adds Beth Anderson, author of 'Smelly Kelly and His Super Senses.' "The pet’s personality shines through with specific endearing behaviors. Like with all of us, patience is essential."

In addition to the book's release, The Children's Book Review is excited to offer a free downloadable activity kit and a teacher's guide with lesson plans, making Cattitude the perfect addition to classrooms and homes alike.

Cattitude is now available for purchase online and at select retailers. For more information about the book and to download the activity kit and teacher's guide, visit https://www.biancaschulze.com/portfolio/cattitude/.

