Convictions Unleash Explosive New Anthem, "Sleeping Lotus"
"'Sleeping Lotus' represents the dormant potential within us, waiting to bloom. It's a plea for renewal, a revival of the spirit." Metalcore juggernauts Convictions have unleashed their explosive new single "Sleeping Lotus." The track takes listeners on a journey through spiritual struggle and redemption.
"Sleeping Lotus" captures the battle against complacency, urging listeners to wake up from spiritual slumber. With intense metalcore instrumentation and raw, heartfelt lyrics, Convictions delivers a call to arms for renewal.
Frontman Michael Felker shares, “‘Sleeping Lotus’ represents the dormant potential within us, waiting to bloom. It's a plea for renewal, a revival of the spirit."
“Sleeping Lotus” was released alongside a corresponding music video. The track introduces the sonic diversity of clean vocalist Quinton Dreier while capturing the familiar yet growing fury emanating from lead vocalist Michael Felker. “Sleeping Lotus” exemplifies the artistry and intensity that the metalcore mainstays have to offer.
Over the past year, the band has experienced viral success multiple times through collaborations with Kingdomcore on both Instagram and TikTok. Their Grizzly Award-winning song “Stigmata,” featuring Hollow Front's former vocalist Dakota Alvarez, has played a significant role in this success. Their music is complemented by the unconventional imagery that the band has become known for.
Convictions invites fans to join them on their latest spiritual exploration with "Sleeping Lotus."
