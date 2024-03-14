Barrasso Issues Statement on BLM Sage-Grouse Conservation Plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Energy and Natural Resources (ENR) Committee, released the following statement on the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) plan to publish a draft environmental impact statement (EIS) that includes proposed changes to sage grouse management plans in Wyoming.

“For decades, Wyoming has led the country in successful sage-grouse conservation efforts. Imposing sweeping regulations has hindered these efforts in the past and will only be ineffective in the future. The Bureau of Land Management should rely on local experts in Wyoming and across the West as it updates its plan. The Bureau’s final plan must allow activities essential to Wyoming’s economy – including energy production and livestock grazing – to thrive,” said Senator Barrasso.

The proposed planning area includes Wyoming as well as nine other western states with sage-grouse habitat, encompassing nearly 121 million acres of public land. Decisions made from the proposed amendment could affect up to 69 million acres of public land, including land used for grazing, forestry, recreation, and American energy production.