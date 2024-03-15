Submit Release
Shrishti Softech is now Skynetiks Technologies

Skynetiks Technologies

Skynetiks Technologies (P) Ltd

Shrishti Softech becomes Skynetiks Technologies after international collaboration to serve global customers for AI and Automation testing solutions

We are excited to unveil our new identity as Skynetiks Technologies. This rebranding reflects our dedication to continuously evolve and better serve our clients worldwide.”
— Mr Aman Gupta - Chief Operations Officer at Skynetiks Technologies
NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skynetiks Technologies (formerly Shrishti Softech), a leading provider of innovative technological solutions, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its corporate journey. With over two decades of dedicated service under the name Shrishti Softech, the company has embarked on a transformative endeavour, resulting in its rebranding as Skynetiks Technologies (P) Ltd.

This strategic decision comes on the heels of a comprehensive international collaboration and constitutional amendment, demonstrating Skynetiks Technologies' unwavering commitment to enhancing its global presence and delivering unparalleled quality products and services to its esteemed clientele.

"We are excited to unveil our new identity as Skynetiks Technologies," said Mr Aman Gupta - Chief Operations Officer at Skynetiks Technologies. "This rebranding reflects our dedication to continuously evolve and better serve our clients worldwide while upholding the same level of excellence and reliability they have come to expect from us over the years."

Effective immediately, all communications from Skynetiks Technologies will originate from domain ids under www.skynetiks.com. However, clients can rest assured that this transition will not disrupt any existing services, contracts, agreements, or ongoing projects. The company's contact details, including phone numbers, physical addresses, and key personnel, remain unchanged:

Skynetiks Technologies (P) Ltd
B 609-610, Logix Technova
Sector - 132, NOIDA - 201305
India

For inquiries or concerns regarding this transition, clients are encouraged to reach out to Skynetiks Technologies' dedicated customer service team at support@skynetiks.com or by phone at +91 120 4310900 | +91 92 123 78780.

Skynetiks Technologies extends its gratitude to its valued clients for their continued partnership and trust throughout the years. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and looks forward to serving its clients under its new identity.

For further updates and information, please visit www.skynetiks.com.

About Skynetiks Technologies (P) Ltd:

Skynetiks, has positioned itself as a trailblazer in the AI solutions and quality engineering sectors. Collaborating with industry leaders such as Google, Amazon Web Services, and Microsoft, we take pride in delivering exceptional AI solutions and quality assurance services. Our core mission revolves around providing unmatched IT consulting and support services, enabling organizations of varying scales and industries to achieve seamless scalability through robust IT solutions and support. With a track record of successful implementations, we continue to empower businesses with cutting-edge technologies and reliable support.

Media Contact:

Mahesh Chand
Skynetiks Technologies (P) ltd
+91 88824 60460
