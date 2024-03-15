New Survey Reveals Strong Canadian Support for Learning About Peace
Survey shows most Canadians value learning about their role in global peace, supporting the Canadian Peace Museum's mission to educate and promote peace
As conflict rises globally, and violence, extremism, racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia and anti-migrant sentiment all rise in Canada, the urgency to promote peace is high”BANCROFT, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking survey by the Canadian Peace Museum reveals a strong Canadian desire to understand and celebrate the nation's pivotal role in global peace promotion. Canada has a long legacy, and is a leader in the promotion of peace and human rights deserving of recognition and celebration, as have the U.S., UK, Spain, Belgium, Australia, France and Germany. A recent survey conducted by the Canadian Peace Museum established that the majority of Canadians think it is important to learn about our nation’s role in promoting peace and all factors that advance and hinder peace globally and within Canada.
— Chris Houston, museum president
“The much-needed Canadian Peace Museum will be an important venue to reflect and learn about Canada’s important role in peace around the world, and to create space for learning from our mistakes, including the ongoing learning we must do as we work towards truth and reconciliation with Indigenous Nations in Canada,” says Sara Wolfe, museum board director.
A recent survey undertaken by the Canadian Peace Museum found:
-7% of Canadians (and 12% of Ontarians) are very likely to visit the Canadian Peace Museum in the next 5 years;
-65% of Canadians think that a commitment to peace is one of Canada’s main values;
-70% of Canadians think that Canada’s museums should reflect Canada’s values; and
-69% of Canadians think that it is important for Canadians to learn about how we have advanced peace throughout our history and 75% think that it is important for Canadians to learn about Canada’s mistakes that have hindered peace throughout our history.
The recent survey findings support the museum’s ambition to keep Canada peaceful and to increase peace promotion globally. The Canadian Peace Museum is currently fundraising to create a physical and digital presence to easily connect with Canadians and share accurate and truthful information through articles, interviews and exhibits.
About the Canadian Peace Museum: The Canadian Peace Museum is fundraising to open a museum by the same name in Bancroft, Ontario, that promotes peace, peace, equity, social cohesion, human health and planetary health. It is a registered charity #739682417 RR0001.
About the Angus Reid Forum: The Angus Reid Forum is Canada’s most well-known and trusted online public opinion community consisting of engaged residents across the country who answer surveys on topical issues that matter to all Canadians.
Methodology: These are the findings of a study/survey conducted by the Canadian Peace Museum from February 27 to 29, 2024 among a representative sample of 1,500 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
