Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day Celebration

Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Veterans Commission are pleased to announce celebrations for the “Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day” on March 23, 2024.

The day of welcoming was codified in state law during the 61st legislative session for March 30 of each year, the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973.

All Wyoming Veterans, especially those from the Korean War, Vietnam War, and other Veterans who were not properly thanked upon their return home, are invited to attend and receive the welcome and thanks of a grateful state. Military, surviving spouses of veterans, and family members are also welcome to attend.

The first of four ceremonies will commence in Rock Springs at 8:15 am at American Legion Post 24, 551 Broadway St.

The second ceremony will begin at 11:00 am in Cody at the Cody Mission Alliance Church Auditorium, 147 Copper Lane.

The third ceremony will start at 1:00 pm in Powell at American Legion Post 26, 143 S Clark St.

The final ceremony will begin at 3:10 pm in Guernsey at the VFW Post 4471 Meeting Hall, 42 S. Iowa St.