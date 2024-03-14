Consumer Brands Praises Unanimous Senate Passage of Legislation to Improve Recycling Infrastructure and Strengthen Recycling Access

ARLINGTON, VA. – The Consumer Brands Association applauded the U.S. Senate today for passing bipartisan legislation to improve recycling and composting data collection and expand rural access for recycling infrastructure. Consumer Brands has been a strong supporter of both the Recycling and Composting Accountability Act and the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act, which have been spearheaded by the bipartisan leaders of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Chair Tom Carper (D-DE) and Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). Both bills passed the Senate unanimously on Tuesday, March 12.

“Strengthening rural communities and creating a more circular economy have long been top priorities for the makers of America’s top household products, and these two bills are an important step towards both of those goals,” said Consumer Brands Vice President, Packaging Sustainability John Hewitt. “We commend Senators Carper and Capito for their leadership in addressing our nation’s recycling challenges by improving access for rural and disadvantaged communities. We are also grateful for their efforts to address the lack of reliable and accessible data on recycling and composting. Together, these bills will tremendously improve our nation’s effort to build a more sustainable future.”

The Recycling and Composting Accountability Act is a fundamental step in addressing the nationwide lack of reliable, accessible data on recycling and composting. This bill will fill information gaps and provide crucial data businesses need to spur innovation and inform investments in recycling infrastructure. The full bill text may be found here.

The Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act will support recycling accessibility by creating a pilot program to improve recycling infrastructure in rural and underserved communities. These developments will ensure these communities can take advantage of the economic and environmental benefits of recycling. The full bill text may be found here.

