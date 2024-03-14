Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,299 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks / Death Investigation, non-suspicious

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 24B3000858

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan                       

STATION: Shaftsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 03-13-2024  2153 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Somerset Road, Somerset Vermont

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation

 

 

VICTIM:  Alexandra Andrade

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford CT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 13th, 2024, at approximately 2153 hours, the Vermont State Police and Wilmington Fire Department responded to Somerset Road in Somerset for a call about an unresponsive female located in parked vehicle.  The caller reported a strong chemical odor coming from the vehicle, which prompted a Vermont Hazmat response. Troopers secured the scene and closed off the area until the vehicle and surrounding area were deemed safe. The sole occupant in the vehicle was determined to be deceased. Vermont State Police detectives responded to the scene. The decedent was identified as 41-year-old Alexandra Andrade of Stamford, Connecticut . The body was later transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington Vermont for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. This death is not considered suspicious, and there is no cause for public concern. Final mitigation of the chemical hazard was completed Thursday afternoon, March 14th. No further information is available at this time.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks / Death Investigation, non-suspicious

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more