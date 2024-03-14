Shaftsbury Barracks / Death Investigation, non-suspicious
CASE#: 24B3000858
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Lauren Ronan
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03-13-2024 2153 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Somerset Road, Somerset Vermont
INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation
VICTIM: Alexandra Andrade
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stamford CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 13th, 2024, at approximately 2153 hours, the Vermont State Police and Wilmington Fire Department responded to Somerset Road in Somerset for a call about an unresponsive female located in parked vehicle. The caller reported a strong chemical odor coming from the vehicle, which prompted a Vermont Hazmat response. Troopers secured the scene and closed off the area until the vehicle and surrounding area were deemed safe. The sole occupant in the vehicle was determined to be deceased. Vermont State Police detectives responded to the scene. The decedent was identified as 41-year-old Alexandra Andrade of Stamford, Connecticut . The body was later transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington Vermont for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death. This death is not considered suspicious, and there is no cause for public concern. Final mitigation of the chemical hazard was completed Thursday afternoon, March 14th. No further information is available at this time.
