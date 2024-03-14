Debbie S. Dougherty's Award-Winning Book "Sexual Harassment in Organizational Culture" Offers Transformative Insights
Unraveling the Complexities of Workplace Dynamics to Foster Inclusive CulturesUNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned scholar and organizational communication expert, Dr. Debbie S. Dougherty, unveils her groundbreaking book, "Sexual Harassment in Organizational Culture," a transformative exploration of one of the most pervasive issues plaguing workplaces worldwide.
Recipient of two prestigious awards, including the Book of the Year in Organizational Communication and the Textbook of the Year in Organizational Communication, Dougherty's work presents a fresh perspective on addressing sexual harassment within organizational contexts. Drawing from over 20 years of research, teaching, and consulting experience, Dougherty challenges the prevailing notions surrounding sexual harassment, offering a comprehensive understanding rooted in both human science and professional expertise.
In "Sexual Harassment in Organizational Culture," Dougherty delves into the complexities of sexual harassment, highlighting its deep entrenchment within organizational cultures. Rejecting simplistic solutions, Dougherty presents a transformational model of organizational culture that emphasizes the crucial role of communication in recognizing and addressing sexual harassment. Through real-life examples and practical activities, readers are equipped with the tools to navigate and transform organizational cultures, fostering environments of respect, equity, and inclusion.
Reflecting on her motivation behind the book, Dougherty shares, "I wrote this book because I see leaders and organizational change agents continue to address sexual harassment and other cultural problems in overly simplistic ways. With my extensive research and experience, I aim to provide effective solutions grounded in both theory and practice."
With a wealth of accolades to her name, including the NCA Applied Communication Scholar Award and the Professor of the Year Award, Dougherty's work has earned acclaim for its innovative approach to organizational communication and culture. Beyond her scholarly endeavors, Dougherty's impact extends to speaking engagements, training sessions, and organizational consultations across various sectors.
"Sexual Harassment in Organizational Culture" serves as a vital resource for organizational change agents, educators, and leaders committed to fostering safe, respectful, and inclusive workplaces. Whether used as a classroom textbook, coaching guide, or leadership toolkit, Dougherty's book offers invaluable insights for those dedicated to creating a more just and humane organizational environment.
Don't miss the opportunity to gain invaluable insights and equip yourself with the tools to make a positive impact in your organization. You can visit her blog www.debbiedougherty.com/blog.
