Associated Plastic Surgeons of Kansas City Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Med Spa in Lee's Summit Location
Aesthetic Advancements Expand APSKC's Legacy of Excellence in Plastic Surgery and SkincareLEE'S SUMMIT, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa of Kansas City (APSKC) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest venture, a cutting-edge med spa facility at their Lee's Summit location, scheduled for March 27th. Along with this exciting development, APSKC is proud to welcome three highly skilled professionals to their med spa team, bringing a combined experience of over 28 years in the field.
This expansion represents a significant milestone for APSKC, renowned for its exceptional plastic surgery and medical skincare services since 1977. With the addition of the med spa, APSKC continues its tradition of providing top-notch aesthetic treatments, injectables and access to a range of medical-grade products, all aimed at enhancing clients' natural beauty and confidence.
The med spa will complement the existing services provided by APSKC's plastic surgeons, who have been serving patients in the Lee's Summit area with dedication and expertise. Dr. Elizabeth A. Killion, one of the plastic surgeons at APSKC, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am so excited to offer exceptional plastic surgery and medical skincare treatments to the people of Lee’s Summit and eastern Jackson County!"
Dr. Jacob D. Smith, another member of the APSKC team, added, "We're proud to provide compassionate care to help patients look and feel their best right here in Lee's Summit."
Among the new equipment featured at the med spa are advanced technologies such as Sciton and DiamondGlow systems, ensuring clients receive the latest and most effective treatments available in the industry.
The Revolutionary Skin Technology by Sciton, focusing on consumer-facing laser and light systems, has gained global recognition for effectively treating various skin concerns with renowned brands like Halo and BBL Hero. These powerhouse treatments will deliver unparalleled results for skin resurfacing, removing sun damage and vascular lesions, tightening skin and hair removal services.
The practice is also thrilled to introduce DiamondGlow services to its lineup. DiamondGlow transcends conventional facials by employing a patented recessed diamond tip wand, which delivers an unparalleled resurfacing treatment. Unlike traditional methods that rely on surface-level chemical exfoliation, DiamondGlow's innovative 3X1 technology simultaneously exfoliates, extracts debris, and infuses the skin with SkinMedica Pro-Infusion Serum for deep cleansing and rejuvenation.
With over 30 years of commitment to excellence, the doctors at APSKC have earned a reputation for delivering exceptional service while upholding the highest medical standards and are excited to serve the Lee’s Summit community with innovative med spa services.
For more information about APSKC's new med spa and the services offered, please contact https://www.apskc.com/
About APSKC:
Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa, with roots dating back to 1977, is a leading provider of plastic surgery and medical skincare services in the Kansas City metropolitan area. With a commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction, APSKC offers a wide range of surgical and non-surgical procedures performed by highly skilled and experienced professionals. For more information, visit www.apskc.com.
Contact info:
Phone: 913-451-5050
Email: info@apskc.com
Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa of Kansas City Staff
Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa of Kansas City
+1 913-451-3722
info@apskc.com