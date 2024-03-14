Bentley Systems Issues Call for Nominations for the 2024 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Winners to be Selected and Announced at The Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards Event in Vancouver

EXTON, Pa. – March 14, 2024 – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced its call for nominations for the 2024 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. The awards, which are judged by independent juries of industry experts, recognize infrastructure projects for going digital advancements in infrastructure. The deadline for nominations is April 15, 2024.

Users of Bentley software are invited to enter their projects in the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program, no matter which phase the project is in – preconstruction/conceptual, design, construction, or operations. The three finalists chosen for each awards category win a trip to Vancouver to attend The Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards event as guests of Bentley Systems. As part of the conference, the finalists will present their projects before the judges, industry thought leaders, and members of the media.

The 2024 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure categories include:

Bridges and Tunnels

Construction

Enterprise Engineering

Facilities, Campuses, and Cities

Process and Power Generation

Rail and Transit

Roads and Highways

Structural Engineering

Subsurface Modeling and Analysis

Surveying and Monitoring

Transmission and Distribution

Water and Wastewater

These projects recognize innovative advancements and measurable impacts in infrastructure delivery and performance using Bentley software, including Bentley Infrastructure Cloud and Bentley’s iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins. Projects may also be recognized for advancements that empower sustainable development goals in terms of climate action, energy transition and efficiency, circularity of land and water resources, and healthy communities.

In addition to the juried awards, Bentley’s founders will honor select projects representing organizations or individuals whose undertakings contribute notably to infrastructure advancement and/or environmental and social development goals.

Every project nominated for an award receives recognition across the global infrastructure community. Through the 2024 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program, participants:

Get their infrastructure projects profiled in Bentley’s Infrastructure Yearbook, which is distributed in print and digital formats to media, government, and industry influencers around the world.

Enhance their competitive edge by demonstrating to existing and potential clients the value that the participants add to projects through their digital innovations.

Receive coverage from global media and support from the Bentley team in marketing and promoting their respective projects to the media.

For additional information about the 2024 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program, or to nominate a project, visit the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure website.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings, powered by the iTwin Platform for infrastructure digital twins, include MicroStation and Bentley Open applications for modeling and simulation, Seequent’s software for geoprofessionals, and Bentley Infrastructure Cloud encompassing ProjectWise for project delivery, SYNCHRO for construction management, and AssetWise for asset operations. Bentley Systems’ 5,200 colleagues generate annual revenues of more than $1 billion in 194 countries. www.bentley.com















