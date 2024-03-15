Lydonia Technologies Launches AI and Data Analytics Advisory Practice

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lydonia Technologies, a leading provider of AI-powered business solutions, announces the launch of its AI and Data Analytics Advisory Practice, aimed at empowering organizations to harness the full power of AI using their total data assets. This announcement marks a significant step in Lydonia's mission to facilitate rapid and impactful business transformations through data-driven strategies.

The AI and Data Analytics Advisory Practice is the latest addition to Lydonia's Strategic Consulting Council, a select group of industry experts renowned for delivering business performance excellence using AI, data analytics, and automation.

Leading Lydonia's Analytics Advisory Service are industry leaders Gary Cao and David Fogarty, PhD. MBA. With a combined experience of over five decades in corporate leadership roles, Fogarty and Cao bring unparalleled expertise in artificial intelligence, data analytics, and data-driven innovations.

Gary Cao has vast experience in pioneering data analytics excellence across multiple enterprise organizations. Cao has guided companies like Akron Children's Hospital, US Venture, and Bank of America toward becoming data-driven powerhouses. His focus on strategic, data-driven organizational design with measurable ROI has consistently delivered outstanding business results.

David Fogarty has an impressive track record of spearheading data-driven transformations as a business leader, educator, and inventor with multiple industry-leading businesses and universities. Fogarty's expertise lies in developing innovative AI solutions powered by innovative data analytics strategies that drive business growth. His accolades include the prestigious 2023 AI100 Innovators Award, recognizing his significant contributions to Analytics & AI in enterprises.

The AI and Data Analytics Advisory Practice provides Lydonia's clients with expert guidance on AI strategy and planning, data strategy and architecture optimizing data utilization, and fosters a culture of data-driven decision-making. By leveraging unique innovation, cutting-edge software technologies, and industry best practices, Lydonia aims to empower organizations to unlock the full potential of their data assets and drive sustainable growth in today's competitive landscape.

"AI is transforming the very nature of companies – from how they serve their customers, to how they operate and compete. The most successful companies will maximize their greatest asset: data," says Ed Walsh, Chief Data Officer at Lydonia Technologies. “With the launch of our AI and Data Analytics Advisory Practice, we are excited to help organizations harness the power of AI with their data to fuel innovation, drive efficiency, and achieve strategic objectives.”

About Lydonia Technologies:

Lydonia Technologies, leading provider of AI-powered business solutions, partners with customers to channel the power of AI, Automation & Data to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive AI-driven suite of capabilities enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts, and increased productivity. Seamlessly integrating AI with automation and data analytics, our advanced solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences. To learn more, please visit www.lydoniatech.com.

