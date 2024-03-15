Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute Awarded $1M From State of Oregon for Cutting-Edge Research Equipment
This generous grant from the state of Oregon empowers cc-TDI’s mission to bring effective, non-chemotherapy treatment options for childhood cancer to the children of Oregon and beyond.”HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant stride towards advancing pediatric cancer research, the state of Oregon has allocated a generous $1 million grant to the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI) during its 2023 legislative session. This funding is designated specifically for the acquisition of state-of-the-art research equipment and will play a pivotal role in empowering cc-TDI to bolster its research and laboratory capabilities, reinforcing Oregon’s commitment to driving innovation in the fight against childhood cancer research.
— Scientific Director, Dr. Charles Keller
cc-TDI's mission to develop safe and effective treatment options for underserved childhood cancers has been working synergistically with the effort to grow Oregon’s biotech and tech-bio industries, with cc-TDI having incubated Silicon Forest area startups such as Veana Therapeutics and Datma. The $1 million investment from the state of Oregon represents a crucial step in empowering cc-TDI to further enhance its research and laboratory capabilities. The allocated funds will be used to procure cutting-edge equipment and technology, enabling researchers to conduct more precise and advanced studies, and potentially paving the way to groundbreaking discoveries.
“This generous grant from the state of Oregon empowers cc-TDI’s mission to bring effective, non-chemotherapy treatment options for childhood cancer to the children of Oregon and beyond,” explains cc-TDI’s Scientific Director, Dr. Charles Keller. “We are incredibly appreciative of the bipartisan support from Oregon lawmakers who believe so strongly in our mission and biotech in Oregon. This financial support will elevate our research efforts, accelerate the pace of discovery, and ultimately bring us closer to developing effective therapies for children and families.” Representative Nathan Sosa further expressed enthusiasm about the state’s investment in cc-TDI stating, “I am honored to have been able to advocate for the incredible work being done by the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute. Their team of researchers are helping families as they work to save lives.”
cc-TDI extends heartfelt appreciation to the following Oregon legislators for their tireless advocacy on behalf of the institute and their instrumental role in making this grant and further innovation possible. Specifically, Speaker Dan Rayfield, Senator Kate Lieber, Senator Janeen Sollman, Senator Elizabeth Steiner, Representative Rob Nosse, Representative Dr. Hai Pham, Representative Tawna Sanchez, Representative Ken Hem, and Representative Nathan Sosa.
This collaborative effort between cc-TDI and the state of Oregon underscores the shared commitment to advancing pediatric cancer research, giving hope to children and families affected by these devastating diseases.
