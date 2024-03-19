International Dark Sky Week 2024: Raising Awareness of Light Pollution
One of the best things you can do to celebrate International Dark Sky Week is to get out after dark and get to know the nighttime environment that surrounds you.”TUCSON, AZ, USA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DarkSky International is celebrating International Dark Sky Week 2024 by urging people to take action to protect the night against light pollution! This week-long global celebration begins on April 2 and culminates on April 8, coinciding with the 2024 total solar eclipse that will cross over Mexico, the United States, and Canada.
The natural night is quickly disappearing due to light pollution–the human-made alteration of outdoor light levels from those occurring naturally. Growing globally by 9.6 percent each year, light pollution is washing out our view of the stars while destroying critical nocturnal wildlife habitats, damaging human health, and squandering essential resources. With 80 percent of the world's population now living beneath light-polluted skies, most children today will never see the Milky Way.
International Dark Sky Week aims to bring awareness to this urgent environmental threat and promotes solutions to protect the night. Solutions include following DarkSky’s Five Principles for Responsible Outdoor Lighting, encouraging people to use light only when and where it is needed and at the appropriate levels and color temperatures.
Additional actions and resources can be found on the official International Dark Sky Week website (idsw.darksky.org), including a pledge to protect the night and tips for hosting an evening under the stars with friends, family, and your community.
“One of the best things you can do to celebrate International Dark Sky Week is to get out after dark and get to know the nighttime environment that surrounds you,” notes Drew Reagan, DarkSky’s Communication Manager. “Take note of the stars you can see, look for the animals who come out to forage, and appreciate the unique aspects of the night.”
Learn more about International Dark Sky Week by visiting idsw.darksky.org and join the fun as we celebrate and discover the night together. Be sure to follow DarkSky on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.
About International Dark Sky Week
International Dark Sky Week began in 2003 thanks to high school student and dark sky advocate Jennifer Barlow. What started as a small event to draw attention to the damaging effects of light pollution is now a global phenomenon that promotes solutions and actions to preserve and celebrate nighttime environments worldwide. “I want people to be able to see the wonder of the night sky without the effects of light pollution,” Barlow noted when asked about the origins of International Dark Sky Week. “The universe is our view into our past and our vision into the future. I want to help preserve its wonder.”
International Dark Sky Week is held each year in April (Global Astronomy Month), during the week of the new moon when night skies are darkest. This year, it will be held April 2–8, 2024, to coincide with the 2024 total solar eclipse.
About DarkSky
DarkSky International (DarkSky), headquartered in Tucson, AZ, USA, is a recognized global authority on light pollution, empowering a global movement to protect the night sky. DarkSky restores the nighttime environment and protects communities from the harmful effects of light pollution through outreach, advocacy, and conservation. Since 1988, our global community of dark sky advocates has protected more than 200 International DarkSky Places, enacted dozens of responsible lighting policies, and raised awareness of light pollution on every continent. -###-
